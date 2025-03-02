The New York Jets need to find a new starting quarterback, and the in-house name to consider is Jordan Travis. The Jets took the former Florida State quarterback in the fifth round last year.

However, Travis' agent, Deiric Jackson, blasted the Jets, claiming they are rushing him back from a fractured and dislocated ankle injury. He shared with ESPN's Rich Cimini that Travis suffered a setback in his recovery and blamed the Jets for it.

“His rehab with the Jets was not the best,” Jackson told Cimini. “They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely.”

Cimini asked Jets’ representatives for a response, and they said that they “adhered to the rehab plan created by Travis’ surgeon, orthopedist Robert Anderson.”

This has led to some interesting reactions from NFL fans.

“Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things,” this fan tweeted.

This fan commented: “They tried to rush a player who they had no intention of playing in a game? Get a life.”

“The jets are a fucking poverty franchise. If this sets back Jordan’s career then I’ll flip a s**t,” a fan said.

However, not all fans were quick to blast the Jets.

This fan questioned the legitimacy of the agent’s comments: “I don’t buy this. Rush him back for what? To be QB3 lol. Agent talk”

This fan has optimism about Jordan Travis succeeding in the NFL. “Jordan will be good. Hope he gets better soon.”

Jordan Travis has a Heisman-caliber season before his injury

Jordan Travis was on track for an impressive final season at Florida State before suffering an ankle injury. Travis broke his ankle in his final regular season game in college football. On Nov. 18, 2023, North Alabama's Shaun Meyers performed a hip drop tackle on Travis and he landed awkwardly.

Prior to that injury, he had led Florida State to an undefeated season. They finished 13-0, but the playoff committee decided to leave the team out of the four-team playoffs when Travis got injured.

Even with the injury, he finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

However, now more than one year removed from the injury, he has yet to take a snap in his professional career. Now that the Jets have moved on from Aaron Rodgers, there is a chance that Jordan Travis could see game time with the team next season.

Deiric Jackson added that he is optimistic that his client, Jordan Travis, will be ready to go by the start of the 2025 season.

