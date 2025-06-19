EA Sports Madden 26 breaks restrictions for Travis Hunter unlocking WR-CB combo power with exclusive wear & tear ability

One player who every NFL fan is excited to see next season is Travis Hunter. The reason for that is his unique ability on the field. The young star can play both offense as a wide receiver and defense as a cornerback. This made EA Sports make some changes to the upcoming Madden 26 video game.

EA released a "Gameplay Deep Dive" for Madden 26. While going through all the different features of the latest NFL game, the article said that Hunter forced EA to break some restrictions and create a new wear & tear ability.

"Jacksonville’s Travis Hunter has forced us to revisit the assumptions the game makes about positions," EA Sports wrote in their release. "We’ve removed certain restrictions on depth charts so that you can have Hunter starting at both WR and CB if you choose (along with any other WR or CB). Get creative with your personnel and use WRs and CBs as you’d like, but be ready for Wear & Tear to make it a lot harder for them to be successful if they’re playing every snap of the game."

Travis Hunter will have some exclusive perks in Madden 26. The release further said:

"Hunter will have some benefits exclusive to him, though. He’s the first Rookie we’ve ever made custom abilities for (deservingly so), and his unique abilities will make it so the impact from Wear & Tear will be far less than anybody else trying to play both sides of the ball."

The Jaguars selected Hunter with the second pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Philadelphia Eagles star RB Saquon Barkley will be face of Madden 26

After winning the Super Bowl last season, Saquan Barkley has continued to make headlines. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Eagles' star RB will be the cover star of Madden 26.

After the announcement, Barkley appeared on the "Greenlight with Chris Long" podcast to reveal his true feelings. He said:

"It's amazing. I think if you ask any kid that plays football, or anybody that's in the NFL right now, 'What's the dream of yours?' Outside of winning a Super Bowl and awards, everyone would say Madden. There's so many great players that have been on the cover of Madden, and now to have my name attached to those guys, just words can't really describe how it makes me feel. I'm super excited about it."

The Eagles star also stated that being the cover star of Madden 26 was one of his biggest goals, other than winning the Super Bowl.

