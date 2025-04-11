Eagles’ A.J. Brown goes from modest to majestic with $390,000+ Rolls-Royce reveal

From rolling up to a playoff game in a humble Honda Accord to flexing in a luxury Rolls-Royce. A.J. Brown’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. The Philadelphia Eagles wideout, known for his quiet confidence and grounded approach, once turned heads with a no-frills ride, especially surprising considering he had just signed a $96 million contract extension. Brown wasn’t interested in flash, at least not back then. “Keeping it real” was more than a vibe; it was a lifestyle.

Fast forward to this week, and Brown is showing that success can come with a well-earned reward. The Philadelphia Eagles wideout shared the first snaps of his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Instagram on Wednesday, a luxury SUV with a price tag exceeding $400,000, according to Car and Driver.

The Cullinan is Rolls-Royce’s only SUV, a powerhouse of elegance and engineering, boasting a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, all-wheel drive, and a lavish interior complete with a starlight headliner and customizable luxury seating.

Brown’s journey to this level of success hasn’t changed who he is. In past interviews, he’s credited his upbringing and his faith for keeping him grounded. Even after signing one of the most lucrative contracts for a wide receiver, he lived modestly, proving that wealth doesn’t have to shout.

But now, Brown, who helped the Eagles to Super Bowl glory, is letting himself shine, just a little. And fans love it.

A.J. Brown addresses students of Miami University

A.J. Brown’s post of his Rolls-Royce was a part of the carousel of photos featuring him reading a book on his MacBook. Beyond football and flashy cars, he’s a man who values growth, mental, emotional and spiritual.

Earlier this month, Brown visited Miami University during their Stress Less Week, speaking candidly about mental health, self-doubt and faith.

“Whatever your dreams or goals... if you do something every single day, I promise you, you will be better than the next person,” Brown told a packed house of students.

Brown emphasized structure, reading and introspection as key parts of his journey.

“I think you need structure in everything,” he said.

Whether it’s the football field or life beyond it, A.J. Brown continues to inspire, driving home the message that true success is built both inside and out.

