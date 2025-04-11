  • home icon
  Eagles' A.J. Brown goes from modest to majestic with $390,000+ Rolls-Royce reveal

Eagles’ A.J. Brown goes from modest to majestic with $390,000+ Rolls-Royce reveal

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Apr 11, 2025 00:45 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

From rolling up to a playoff game in a humble Honda Accord to flexing in a luxury Rolls-Royce. A.J. Brown’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. The Philadelphia Eagles wideout, known for his quiet confidence and grounded approach, once turned heads with a no-frills ride, especially surprising considering he had just signed a $96 million contract extension. Brown wasn’t interested in flash, at least not back then. “Keeping it real” was more than a vibe; it was a lifestyle.

Fast forward to this week, and Brown is showing that success can come with a well-earned reward. The Philadelphia Eagles wideout shared the first snaps of his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Instagram on Wednesday, a luxury SUV with a price tag exceeding $400,000, according to Car and Driver.

The Cullinan is Rolls-Royce’s only SUV, a powerhouse of elegance and engineering, boasting a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, all-wheel drive, and a lavish interior complete with a starlight headliner and customizable luxury seating.

Brown’s journey to this level of success hasn’t changed who he is. In past interviews, he’s credited his upbringing and his faith for keeping him grounded. Even after signing one of the most lucrative contracts for a wide receiver, he lived modestly, proving that wealth doesn’t have to shout.

But now, Brown, who helped the Eagles to Super Bowl glory, is letting himself shine, just a little. And fans love it.

A.J. Brown addresses students of Miami University

A.J. Brown’s post of his Rolls-Royce was a part of the carousel of photos featuring him reading a book on his MacBook. Beyond football and flashy cars, he’s a man who values growth, mental, emotional and spiritual.

Earlier this month, Brown visited Miami University during their Stress Less Week, speaking candidly about mental health, self-doubt and faith.

“Whatever your dreams or goals... if you do something every single day, I promise you, you will be better than the next person,” Brown told a packed house of students.
Brown emphasized structure, reading and introspection as key parts of his journey.

“I think you need structure in everything,” he said.

Whether it’s the football field or life beyond it, A.J. Brown continues to inspire, driving home the message that true success is built both inside and out.

About the author
Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.

His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.

When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
