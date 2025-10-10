"Eagles are an absolute mess": Drew Brees' ex-teammate calls out Nick Sirianni as A. J. Brown grows more frustrated

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season. Nick Sirianni's side was defeated by the New York Giants 34-17 in this week's Thursday Night Football game.Following the loss, Drew Brees' former teammate Chase Daniel called out the one-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. Daniel said on X (formerly known as Twitter).&quot;The Eagles are an absolute mess. Like they have no clue who they are. They have no identity. Since when did they become a passing team? Like it's just it's hard to watch.&quot;The retired quarterback added,&quot;Jalen Hurts, they're trying to force the ball to A. J. Brown, they are trying to force the ball. Devonta Smith, this offensive line, they have not been good at all.&quot;Daniel concluded by saying,&quot;People think they're some of the best in the game. Just really watch they have not been (good).&quot;The Eagles had no answer to the New York Giants as Brian Daboll's troops ran riot at MetLife Stadium. Rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo led the Giants to a famous 34-17 victory over the division rivals and the reigning Super Bowl champions.Chase Daniel didn't hold his tongue as he watched one of the Eagles' biggest stars get frustrated with the offensive game planning. It's going to be a long season for Sirianni's side if their offensive issues aren't promptly ironed out.What's next for Nick Sirianni, A. J. Brown, and the Eagles?Nick Sirianni's Eagles started the season with four consecutive wins. Those wins came against the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, all the above-mentioned victories were by less than 10 points and showed a team that's still figuring out its offensive identity.The Eagles suffered their first loss of the campaign in Week 5 against Sean Payton's Denver Broncos. It was a stunning collapse as the Eagles led by as many as 14 points during the game. They've now suffered yet another loss: this time to the New York Giants in a blowout fashion.Nick Sirianni has to get A. J. Brown more involved in the coming weeks. The perennial Pro Bowler has amassed a stat line of 25 catches, 274 receiving yards, and one touchdown. It's well below his high standards and a testament to his side’s struggles in the passing game at the start of 2025.Next up for Nick Sirianni and A. J. Brown is a Week 7 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Then they'll get the chance to enact revenge on the Giants at the Lincoln Financial Stadium in Week 8. Getting wins in their next two fixtures will be vital ahead of their bye in Week 9.