Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson skewers ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown over bankruptcy in exchange over new song

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson skewers ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown over bankruptcy in exchange over new song

Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson skewers ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown over bankruptcy in exchange over new song

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 25, 2024 02:47 GMT
CJ Gardner-Johnson shares his thoughts on Antonio Brown
CJ Gardner-Johnson shares his thoughts on Antonio Brown's bankruptcy

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has heard of Antonio Brown's latest controversy, and he is letting his feelings be known.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver recently announced that he was filing for bankruptcy. Brown reportedly has only $50,000 in assets despite having earned as much as $80 million in his dozen seasons in the NFL, as per Spotrac.

And the Philadelphia Eagles safety alluded to this, in response to "AB" calling his new single "Motion" "trash" and warned him to avoid starting a feud between them:

This is not his first time feuding with wide receivers, however. Most notably, Gardner-Johnson, then a Philadelphia Eagles player, was involved in an online spat with Deebo Samuel. It started when Gardner-Johnson trolled Deebo Samuels over a clip of him fighting during a pregame brawl between 49ers and Chicago Bears in October 2023.

Their feud continued when he joined the Detroit Lions. During the 2023-24 NFC Championship Game, he knocked down Samuel with a shoulder hit from behind. The 49ers still won 31-7 to reach Super Bowl 58.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is playing mentor to Eagles rookie DB

Not everything is bad for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, however. Recent video footage shows him doing drills with rookie Andre' Sam:

Initially plying his trade at McNeese State, where he made the All-Southland Conference First Team twice consecutively, Sam committed to Marshall for his first taste of FBS action. He immediately became a primary starter, even helping the Thundering Herd defeat the UConn Huskies at the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

He then transferred to LSU and immediately became dominant, winning the Percy E. Roberts Award as the Tigers' best defensive player and winning the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin.

Eagles being linked to Justin Simmons as complement for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The last time C.J. Gardner-Johnson was seen on the field, he was still feeling the aftereffects of a pectoral tear that sidelined him for most of the midseason. That understandably makes for much concern about his durability and availability.

Thus, Athlon Sports' John McMullen has recently suggested that the Eagles sign Justin Simmons, who is still on the market after being released by the Denver Broncos, where he played with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The two safeties actually tied for the most interceptions in 2022-23, with six each.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी