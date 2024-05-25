Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson skewers ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown over bankruptcy in exchange over new song

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has heard of Antonio Brown's latest controversy, and he is letting his feelings be known.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver recently announced that he was filing for bankruptcy. Brown reportedly has only $50,000 in assets despite having earned as much as $80 million in his dozen seasons in the NFL, as per Spotrac.

And the Philadelphia Eagles safety alluded to this, in response to "AB" calling his new single "Motion" "trash" and warned him to avoid starting a feud between them:

This is not his first time feuding with wide receivers, however. Most notably, Gardner-Johnson, then a Philadelphia Eagles player, was involved in an online spat with Deebo Samuel. It started when Gardner-Johnson trolled Deebo Samuels over a clip of him fighting during a pregame brawl between 49ers and Chicago Bears in October 2023.

Their feud continued when he joined the Detroit Lions. During the 2023-24 NFC Championship Game, he knocked down Samuel with a shoulder hit from behind. The 49ers still won 31-7 to reach Super Bowl 58.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is playing mentor to Eagles rookie DB

Not everything is bad for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, however. Recent video footage shows him doing drills with rookie Andre' Sam:

Initially plying his trade at McNeese State, where he made the All-Southland Conference First Team twice consecutively, Sam committed to Marshall for his first taste of FBS action. He immediately became a primary starter, even helping the Thundering Herd defeat the UConn Huskies at the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

He then transferred to LSU and immediately became dominant, winning the Percy E. Roberts Award as the Tigers' best defensive player and winning the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin.

Eagles being linked to Justin Simmons as complement for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The last time C.J. Gardner-Johnson was seen on the field, he was still feeling the aftereffects of a pectoral tear that sidelined him for most of the midseason. That understandably makes for much concern about his durability and availability.

Thus, Athlon Sports' John McMullen has recently suggested that the Eagles sign Justin Simmons, who is still on the market after being released by the Denver Broncos, where he played with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The two safeties actually tied for the most interceptions in 2022-23, with six each.