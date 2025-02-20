Eagles' Cam Jurgens faces major surgery as contract year looms

Eagles center Cam Jurgens has reportedly undergone surgery, less than two weeks after the team's Super Bowl victory. The Pro Bowler reportedly underwent a back procedure this week in Los Angeles, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting on the matter on X.

According to Schefter, Jurgens' back procedure took place on Tuesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Robert Watkins and was to alleviate nerve pain. It's expected that Jurgens will make a full recovery by July, just in time for training camp.

Jurgens was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft and is set to enter the final season of his rookie deal with Philadelphia. Interestingly enough, Jurgens was scouted by Eagles legend and longtime center Jason Kelce to serve as his successor. Kelce helped general manager Howie Roseman scout Jurgens and mentored him before he eventually retired.

After Kelce's retirement, Jurgens took over the starting role at center in the 2024 offseason. He certainly didn't disappoint, earning Pro Bowl honors and helping Philadelphia capture a Lombardi Trophi with their dominant performance over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month.

Jurgens is now the centerpiece of arguably the most dominant offensive line in football, or at least the most discussed due to the divisive "tush push." As such, his recovery will be an important storyline in Philly this offseason.

Cam Jurgens' Eagles flying high after dominant Super Bowl LIX victory

The Philadelphia Eagles just capped off one of their most impressive seasons in franchise history. After assembling arguably the most talented roster in the NFL, given their strengths on both sides of the ball, the Eagles dominated the rushing attack spectacularly.

Philadelphia's offensive line helped clear the way for star running back acquisition Saquon Barkley, who was a major component of their success all season. Barkley's success was the major highlight of the Eagles' season, with fans loving it all the more for him having come from one of their rivals, the New York Giants.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

Barkley put up an MVP-caliber season behind Cam Jurgens and the Eagles' offensive line, rushing for 2,005 yards on 345 carries and scoring 13 touchdowns. His efforts helped the Eagles amass a 14-3 record and win the NFC East.

After reaching the playoffs, Philadelphia didn't look back, running the gauntlet against teams like Green Bay, Los Angeles, and Washington to reach the Super Bowl.

The Eagles found themselves facing back-to-back Super Bowl champions in the Kansas City Chiefs. Many were hyping up Kansas City for potentially becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Lombardi trophies, however, Philadelphia put an emphatic stop to that.

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs, sacking Patrick Mahomes six times, intercepting him twice, one of them being a pick-six, and putting up 40 points on the night.

