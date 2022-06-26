"Abortion got banned before the government made better gun laws" - Eagles star Darius Slay left flummoxed by landmark US Supreme Court hearing

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has become the latest NFL player to comment on the recent abortion ruling handed down by the US Supreme Court. Earlier this week, in what was a long rumoured move, Supreme Court judges voted to overturn the 1973 Roe vs Wade verdict, which had made abortion a constitutional right for women.

In some states, abortion clinics started to close immediately, as trigger laws were automatically enacted, making the practice illegal. The move has sparked a torrent of criticism from the public, media and high-profile public-figures, including many NFL stars, to which Eagles star Slay has now added his name.

Slay sent out the following tweet to his 175k followers saying:

"So abortion got banned before the government made better gun laws."

Slay's tweet refers to another big debate happening in the US at the moment, which centres around tighter gun restrictions, in the wake of the recent school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas. 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed nineteen students and two teachers, and wounded seventeen others, using an AR-15-style rifle which he purchased legally for his 18th birthday.

What is the role of the US Supreme Court?

The US Supreme Court is the highest court in America, and it is meant to act as a mediator between the legislative and executive branches of government. It will have the final word on any legal disputes which it chooses to hear, as its decisions cannot be appealed.

The court listens to less than 100 cases a year, which is about 1% of the requests that it receives, while its official role is to interpret laws through the constitution. Therefore, its decisions usually have a direct impact on US citizens.

The outcome of the 2000 presidential election was famously decided by the Supreme Court after the race between Al Gore and George W. Bush came down to a few hundred votes in the state of Florida. After multiple recounts, the Supreme Court ruled that all counting should stop, and Bush was awarded the victory.

Supreme Court judges can only be nominated by the President, and only after one of the nine appointed judges either steps down, retires or dies. As all votes are decided by majority, it means that the balance of the court is always split along party lines. Currently, there are six Republican appointed judges to three Democrats, so high-profile rules such as Roe vs. Wade and the Bush vs. Gore are always contentious, with accusations of bias.

Regardless, the recent Roe vs Wade ruling has upset many, including Slay, and the debate is sure to rumble on.

