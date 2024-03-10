"Eagles are cooked": 6x Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox follows Jason Kelce into retirement, sends fans into panic mode

Despite being one year removed from a Super Bowl run, things are not trending well for the Philadelphia Eagles lately, with Fletcher Cox's retirement being the latest blow. The star defender called it a career after six Pro Bowls and an All-Pro nod in 12 seasons. That has fans in shambles.

Expand Tweet

Cox wished the fans well in a heartfelt letter announcing his retirement. The Eagles faded down the stretch and set a historic precedent for limping into the postseason before being upset in the Wild Card round. Key contributors, such as Cox, followed that by leaving.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Kelce, longtime team icon and future Hall of Fame center, also retired this offseason. With those changes and more coming, fans are not enthused about the future in Philly.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The exit of the defensive tackle has fans fearing next season.

Eagles trending down with Fletcher Cox retirement

The Philadelphia Eagles were probably a couple of plays away from winning the Super Bowl in 2022. They got called for an unfortunate penalty that let the clock run down and gave them no chance to score, but they were that close.

Fletcher Cox retired

The Kansas City Chiefs ended up winning, but many expected the Eagles to stay on top and get another shot. After starting 10-1, they were in prime position to get the top seed and make another run. They finsihed 11-6 and lost in the first round, and that began what seems to be a bit of a mass exodus of talent.

Fletcher Cox's retirement, as well as Jason Kelce's decision to call it a career, marks the end of an era. These two have been mainstays and legends for the team for their entire careers. Now that they're gone, fans are upset, but they also fear what's next.

Two strengths of the Eagles, even though they struggled, were their offensive and defensive lines. Now, they've lost the anchors to both sides of the line, and while the talent around them is good, a drop off in production would only be reasonable, and the team may not be able to afford that.