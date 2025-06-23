Eagles’ Cooper DeJean seemingly shades Patrick Mahomes with Super Bowl pick-six TD throwback

Cooper DeJean had a dream run in his rookie season in 2024. The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback became a starter midway through the season and played at a high level. In the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, he made the key play of the game, returning a Patrick Mahomes interception for a touchdown.

DeJean registered no interceptions in the regular season. He often played as the nickel cornerback with Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay working as the outside cornerbacks. His first pick turned out to be against Mahomes in the Super Bowl in a game-changing moment.

The offseason is well underway with players holding vacations and free time. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles' Instagram account shared pictures from Super Bowl LIX, when the team defeated the Chiefs 40-22.

DeJean also posted pictures from the game and one of the pictures was of the cornerback entering the end zone after the pick-six. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen trying to reach the defender, but DeJean crossed the goal line, giving the Eagles a three-possession advantage just before halftime.

Cooper DeJean trolls Patrick Mahomes with picture of his pick-six

Philadelphia grabbed a second Mahomes interception in the first half, with Zack Baun picking the quarterback next to the end zone. After another touchdown, the half ended 24-0, and the Eagles controlled the clock in the second half.

Vic Fangio says Cooper DeJean could play new positions in 2025

The Eagles' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made interesting comments over the past two weeks during mandatory minicamp. Fangio noted how he wants to find a way to play the second-year defender even when the team is not using three cornerbacks on the field.

"We'd like to keep him at nickel, and then in our base package we'll find a spot for him, either at corner or safety," Fangio said. "A lot of it will end up depending on how the other guys develop and where we most need him.

"It will be determined by what's best for him and what's best for the team—and what's best for the team will win out in that decision. But he's capable of playing corner and he's capable of playing safety."

In 2024, the Eagles did not play DeJean on the outside. However, Slay left the team for the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening possibilities for new alignments and formations for Fangio.

