Eagles’ Cooper DeJean suggests NFL teams may alter contracts to block players from Olympic flag football

Cooper DeJean has been in contention to represent Team USA at the 2028 Olympics for the flag football event. However, the Philadelphia Eagles star has suggested that NFL teams may block their players from participating in the event.

In an episode of his "Exciting Mics" podcast, DeJean explained how certain NFL teams might react to the Summer Olympics to preserve their players for the regular season.

"I don't know, I wonder if there will be, like if teams will allow their players to play in it" DeJean said (1:20). "I know the NFL is allowing them, but you think like teams, like you think they'll start putting it in contracts where, like, they can't play in the Olympics."

The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held from July 14 to 30 in the USA. However, the schedule would likely clash with the NFL's preseason training camp.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if players will want to represent Team USA, especially since flag football will debut at the Olympics in 2028. Each team will have 10 players on its roster, but only five will be allowed to take the field for the flag football game.

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Philadelphia Eagles wideout AJ Brown have been among some of the notable players who do not intend to represent Team USA at the 2028 Olympics.

Nonetheless, Team USA is tipped as the favourite to win the event.

Cooper DeJean could have a position change for 2025 season with Eagles

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles CB Cooper DeJean - Source: Imagn

As a rookie, Cooper DeJean played as a slot cornerback in the 2024 season. He had a fantastic run, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

However, DeJean has been practicing at the OTAs to play as an outside cornerback. On Thursday, the DB told reporters about the differences in playing the two positions.

“Yeah, they’re both a little different," DeJean said. "I did a little bit of both in college, but they’re different. And on the inside, you gotta prepare more to hit the run and be able to cover and do all those things,”

“In the corner, it’s more worrying about covering the top guy, top receiver with a lot of space. I did a little bit in college, so I’ve been doing it a little bit early on today. So, yeah, I think just doing whatever, wherever they need to be. That’s what I’ll do, try outside and inside. But it’s definitely a tough task, yeah, no doubt.”

Cooper DeJean posted 51 tackles, 0.5 sacks, six passes defended, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in the regular season. He also recorded 18 tackles, four passes defended, and one interception returned for a touchdown, which came against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see how DeJean fares in his second season with the Eagles.

