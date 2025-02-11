Eagles draft rumors: Super Bowl 59 winners projected to land Alabama star as potential Zack Baun replacement

As incredible a feeling as winning the Super Bowl is, it leads to plenty of challenging times for the front office throughout the off-season to keep the winning team intact.

That’s what the Philadelphia Eagles must now contend with, as Zack Braun, a key to their linebacking core, becomes a free agent on March 12. He’s one of the biggest names general manager Howie Roseman may have to replace heading into next season, with the First-team All-Pro linebacker sure to get plenty of interest from other teams.

He’ll also likely get a big salary bump from his one-year, $3.5 million one with the Eagles, per Spotrac.

While the Eagles won’t have the pick of the litter for April’s NFL Draft to potentially replace him, there’s a linebacker out of Alabama who may be just what they’re looking for.

Jihaad Campbell was a First-team All-SEC player for the Crimson Tide this season and is projected to go late in the first round. ESPN believes he’s not only on Philly’s radar but somebody who would fit seamlessly into Vic Fangio’s defensive schemes.

Campbell chose to play Alabama despite interest from Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M.

How Jihaad Campbell would fit the Eagles’ defense?

Jihaad Campbell may be the best inside linebacker in this year’s draft, but may also be available to the Eagles, who hold the final first-round pick at #32.

Quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders and two-way stars such as Travis Hunter are garnering most of the attention for those teams that currently hold a top 10 pick. Those team’s losses could be Philly’s gain as Campbell has plenty of valuable assets for an Eagles team seeking to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Campbell’s sideline-to-sideline range is extraordinary against both the run and pass. He’s been huge in the pursuit and coverage game for Alabama, while he can also be a core special teams player with production in the third phase.

He was a natural leader during his time with the Crimson Tide, with outstanding bursts when rushing the passer and the potential to be an elite blitzer at the next level. This season, he had 112 tackles, 12 run stops and five sacks.

His fluid hips and game diagnostics allow him to scan a play and react effectively to that development. Should he be available at #32 the Eagles would likely jump at the opportunity to add him to their roster.

