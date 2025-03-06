"Eagles fall off, you love to see it" - NFL fans troll Philly as CJ Gardner-Johnson stirs rumors with post after Darius Slay's release

NFL fans took aim at the Philadelphia Eagles after CJ Gardner-Johnston created some rumors after his post on X.

Ad

After the Eagles won the Super Bowl, they have had to make some roster moves to create cap space, which included releasing Darius Slay. Slay had taken a shot at Gardner-Johnson as he didn't name him as a leader in the secondary, so after he was released Gardner-Johnson took a shot at Slay.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Gardner-Johnson's post, NFL fans took to trolling the Eagles after they easily won the Super Bowl.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Eagles fall off you love to see it," a fan wrote.

"Bro you just won the bowl what are you doingggg," another fan wrote.

Gardner-Johnson's post created some headlines as many were surprised he took a shot at Slay.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Man just chill, in howie we trust. You gon get your bread," a fan wrote.

"We did go to back to back superbowl with Ceedy," a fan added.

Gardner-Johnson was a key member of the Eagles secondary so fans are surprised Slay took a shot at him, and he took one back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Man we love you in Philly. Please don't think otherwise," a fan wrote.

"Dude I’ll give you my whole paycheck plz just relax and stay," a fan added.

Eagles fans are hopeful that Gardner-Johnson will be a big part of the secondary in 2025. Last season, he recorded 59 tackles and six interceptions in his first season back with the Eagles after he spent one year with the Detroit Lions.

Ad

Eagles GM says offseason could be challenging

Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion, but its general manager Howie Rosman said the offseason could be challenging. The Eagles have several key players as pending free agents, which is a major issue.

“I’m not asking anyone to feel sorry for us,” Roseman said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, via NBC Sports. “We have challenges because we have a lot of good players and we have long-term contracts with a lot of our players who are in their prime.

Ad

"My expectations aren’t that we’re going to have to lose a lot of players and that means that there are excuses for next season. It’s just, it’s going to look different.”

The Eagles already extended Saquon Barkley and signed Zack Baun to a massive extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.