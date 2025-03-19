Rams DE Jared Verse shares heartwarming letter from Eagles fan after viral sideline gesture

Jared Verse had a fantastic rookie season as the Los Angeles Rams pass rusher turned into a problem for offensive linemen with 18 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Verse collided with a cameraman on the sidelines during a Sunday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, with the Eagles walking into the win.

To Verse's surprise, he received a heartfelt letter from an elder Eagles fan, who appreciated his gesture of helping the cameraman after the collision. The fan also spoke highly of the rookie's play against Jordan Mailata, and the defender shared the letter on his Instagram account:

"I was watching the Eagles-Rams game and saw you help a knocked-over cameraman - really help him - and then made sure he was ok. I've watched way too much football in my day and that was very atypical [...] Later on I saw you flatten 350 lb Jordan Mailata on the Eagles' offensive line. [...] Good luck and good health."

Jared Verse called Eagles fans "the most annoying" before playoff game

Before the Eagles-Rams rematch, which happened during the NFC Divisional Round, the rookie caused a stir among Philadelphia's fan base. He called Eagles fans "annoying" during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I hate Eagles fans. They're so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. I didn't even do nothing to them. It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans... When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”

The defender attended high school in Pennsylvania, but told the Los Angeles Times that the reason for his comments was obscenities screamed at him before the Week 12 game. He was confronted by Eagles' defensive tackle Jalen Carter before the game.

He played an excellent game in the postseason, finishing with two sacks, while also praising Eagles fans for "not backing away" after his comments.

