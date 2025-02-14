Saquon Barkley exploded for 2,005 yards in the 2024 season and then won Super Bowl LIX. But of course, none of these achievements would have been possible without his offensive line, so he is expressing his gratitude — and his gift is not something fans will expect.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles running back was reported to have given each of his blockers a truck of Bud Light beer ahead of tomorrow's parade:

And soon, the jokes started flowing in:

"Saquon is a chad," one X user wrote.

"Damn. Do they keep the trucks?" one inquired.

"Saquon is the GOAT," one proclaimed.

"Symbolic since they ran over their opponents all season," another reminisced.

"Now all the linemen will be in piss poor shape coming into next year," another rued.

Saquon Barkley explains how Giants snub motivated him in monstrous 2024 season

Back in 2023, Saquon Barkley was coming off making another Pro Bowl and helping the New York Giants make the playoffs for the first time since the days of Eli Manning. He looked like one of the future cornerstones of the franchise, alongside nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and pass-rushing linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

He had proven his worth to the team, but apparently, general manager Joe Schoen did not share the same sentiment. Instead of being extended, the running back was franchise-tagged after a lengthy holdout, with quarterback Daniel Jones getting a four-year, $160-million contract.

The move backfired badly. Jones regressed, then tore his ACL. The Giants, meanwhile, fell out of contention at 6-11.

Saquon Barkley joined the Eagles the following offseason and never looked back. Speaking to Howard Stern's eponymous show on Wednesday, he said:

"Did I feel disrespected at the time? A hundred percent, but the bigger chip on my shoulder, the thing that drives me the most is being obsessed with wanting to be great.

"The chip on my shoulder was that I've been through a lot. I had a lot of ups and downs and injuries and adversity, but here I am and I never lost hope. I never lost faith. It's the NFL. I've seen worse, to be honest... They could have done me wrong, they could have tagged me, could have forced me (out), they could have traded me."

While Barkley broke records in Philadelphia, the Giants continued to collapse. In November, after an ugly overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany, Jones was benched for Tommy DeVito and released upon his request, eventually joining the Minnesota Vikings.

That team would eventually go 3-14, good enough for the third overall pick of this year's Draft.

