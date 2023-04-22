Philadelphia Eagles fans criticized former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for his recent statement. The current Arizona Cardinals head coach shared in a press conference:

"I'm comfortable talking to the media. Philly is a very hard media market. We were 9-0, and I did my presser, and they said, 'Coach, we want you fired.' And I say, 'We're the number one defense in the NFL right now in every statistical category. Why do you want me fired?'”

“(They said,) 'You don't blitz enough.' We led the league in sacks by 30-plus sacks. So if you want to call a defense, have at it. But it's cool. They have a job to do, and I understand that."

Rabid Eagles fans unleashed a firestorm of comments negating Gannon’s thoughts.

David Warburton @fake_DavidW @PHLEaglesNation It’s because we knew his soft defensive philosophy had 0% chance of stopping an elite offense. Stopping elite offenses is really hard. But it’s impossible when the game plan is “let’s play receivers soft and hope Hassan beats his man”. @PHLEaglesNation It’s because we knew his soft defensive philosophy had 0% chance of stopping an elite offense. Stopping elite offenses is really hard. But it’s impossible when the game plan is “let’s play receivers soft and hope Hassan beats his man”.

Hurts to Smitty 🏆 @MoMurda2k @PHLEaglesNation It’s hilarious that he mentions “his defense” up to week 9 because after that his defense got cooked multiple times including vs Washington week 9. We had a very talented defense I think any coach would’ve thrived with all that talent. His scheme and adjusting was terrible. @PHLEaglesNation It’s hilarious that he mentions “his defense” up to week 9 because after that his defense got cooked multiple times including vs Washington week 9. We had a very talented defense I think any coach would’ve thrived with all that talent. His scheme and adjusting was terrible.

MK Sports Talk @mksportstalk1 @PHLEaglesNation It’s because every Eagle fan could see the 2nd half of the Super Bowl coming. If it was going to be any unit that was going to be the let down it was the one he was running. Sacks were based off of a historic pass rush not scheme @PHLEaglesNation It’s because every Eagle fan could see the 2nd half of the Super Bowl coming. If it was going to be any unit that was going to be the let down it was the one he was running. Sacks were based off of a historic pass rush not scheme

Mark 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🧟‍♂️👻🎃☠️ @futurehalloween @PHLEaglesNation No one person is to blame for loosing the Super Bowl.. except him. @PHLEaglesNation No one person is to blame for loosing the Super Bowl.. except him.

Jason @JasonTrain99 @PHLEaglesNation “Philly is a really tough market. They called me out on being a fraud and I used stats to defend myself, which some believed, but not all. I didn’t adjust to good offenses all season, especially in the Super Bowl, and it eventually cost my former team the game” @PHLEaglesNation “Philly is a really tough market. They called me out on being a fraud and I used stats to defend myself, which some believed, but not all. I didn’t adjust to good offenses all season, especially in the Super Bowl, and it eventually cost my former team the game”

Ash @Hurtsisbetter @PHLEaglesNation The Eagles defense was more talented than the Bengals defense yet they held Mahomes to 23 points. Why couldn’t the more talented defense hold him to 23 points or get atleast 1 stop in the second half ? GANNON. @PHLEaglesNation The Eagles defense was more talented than the Bengals defense yet they held Mahomes to 23 points. Why couldn’t the more talented defense hold him to 23 points or get atleast 1 stop in the second half ? GANNON.

Jay🎈 @Pghjay23 @PHLEaglesNation Eagles had the easiest schedule and went up against sub par offenses those defensive statistics were skewed Gannon got exposed in the SB and before the hour struct midnight he was rewarded with a head coaching job unbelievable @PHLEaglesNation Eagles had the easiest schedule and went up against sub par offenses those defensive statistics were skewed Gannon got exposed in the SB and before the hour struct midnight he was rewarded with a head coaching job unbelievable

Ryan Master @ryanmaster0330 @PHLEaglesNation the only competent QBS we played (Rodgers, Dak , Goff, Mahomes) all dropped 30+ on us. Everyone wanted Gannon fired because they knew he’d cost us a SB and he did @PHLEaglesNation the only competent QBS we played (Rodgers, Dak , Goff, Mahomes) all dropped 30+ on us. Everyone wanted Gannon fired because they knew he’d cost us a SB and he did

T @igwt097 @PHLEaglesNation Because you got bailed by the offense. Had a 2LB scheme, and even with an extra man on the secondary you still played soft @PHLEaglesNation Because you got bailed by the offense. Had a 2LB scheme, and even with an extra man on the secondary you still played soft

The Eagles finished second in total yards allowed (301.5), first in passing yards allowed, and tied for sixth in points allowed (20.2) per game. They also led the league with 70 sacks, 15 more than the second-placed Kansas City Chiefs.

However, they did not start the season 9-0, as Jonathan Gannon claimed. Instead, they suffered their first loss in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders, giving them an 8-1 mark. The Eagles ended the regular season with a franchise-best 14 wins, earning them the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Jonathan Gannon’s defense struggled when it mattered most

The Eagles defense limited the Chiefs to 14 points in the first half of Super Bowl LVII. However, Kansas City made the necessary adjustments to turn things around. The Chiefs collected 24 points and scored on all four second-half drives.

Conversely, the Eagles responded with only 11 points in the third and fourth quarters. Those points were insufficient as the Chiefs completed a comeback victory, 38-35. Despite playing with an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes had his way against the Gannon-led defense.

Philadelphia’s defense will transition after Jonathan Gannon and former linebacker coach Nick Rallis leave for the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Javon Hargrave, TJ Edwards, Kyzir White, Marcus Epps, and CJ Gardner-Johnson have all signed with other teams.

They will try to replace them with Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Greedy Williams, Kentavius Street, and Nicholas Morrow. However, the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense will heavily rely on starters Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Gannon will try to reverse the Arizona Cardinals’ fortunes. They finished 4-13 last season after posting an 11-6 record in 2021. The Cardinals made the playoffs only once in the previous seven seasons.

