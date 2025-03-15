Since experiencing the highs of winning the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles have been suffering the lows of watching players who helped them become champions leave the team and sign massive contracts elsewhere. Stars like Super Bowl hero Milton Williams, guard Mekhi Beckton, pass rusher Josh Sweat and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson were either let go or traded over the last five weeks.

They are subsequently busy signing replacements to fill the gaps left by the departure of these players. However, on Thursday, the Eagles seemingly made a move that hinted at the exit of one of their most important contributors on offense. The team signed former Indianapolis Colts star Kylen Granson on a one-year deal, the second tight end they have landed in as many days after Harrison Bryant.

Fans on social media pointed out the Eagles' tight end room was too crowded, and the signings were perhaps preemptive moves, as they could be set to trade veteran Dallas Goedert:

"Dallas is going to get traded," @Hugh_Henne predicted.

"Dallas Goedert is a goner," @mikeMaher added.

"Yeah Dallas defientely gone, not that these guys are any better than him but this is too many tight end signings, they definitely preparing for him to be gone before the draft," @DDreamz__ said.

Dallas Goedert Contract: TE seemingly on the move

Dallas Goedert has a year left on the four-year, $57 million extension he signed with the Eagles in 2021. He was having a career year when he signed that deal, but his production has steadily declined with each passing season. He had one of the worst campaigns of his career in 2024, finishing with less than 500 receiving yards for the first time since his rookie year.

Injuries have also played a role in Goedert's downward trajectory, and with age no longer on his side, the Eagles are seemingly preparing to part ways with the 30-year-old this offseason. If no team steps forward with an offer for the tight end, Philadelphia will likely cut him before the season commences.

The veteran was earmarked as Zach Ertz's replacement and served the franchise well during his seven-year stint. However, just months after the team's finest moment since he arrived, he could leave them and embark on a new chapter.

