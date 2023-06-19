Create

Eagles fans are rewatching Super Bowl LVII and Patrick Mahomes’ MVP show is giving straight-up misery - “Still so much pain”

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 19, 2023 14:36 GMT
Eagles fans are rewatching Super Bowl LVII and Patrick Mahomes&rsquo; MVP show is giving straight-up misery
Eagles fans are rewatching Super Bowl LVII and Patrick Mahomes’ MVP show is giving straight-up misery

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gave fans a show on February 12, 2023, during Super Bowl LVII. The two teams battled punch-for-punch for securing the Lombardi Trophy, with the Chiefs coming out on top, 38-35.

The high-scoring game between the two saw a combined total of 73 points and is the third highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

Philadelphia held a 10-point lead heading into the second half at 24-14. Kansas City scored first in the second half as running back Isiah Pacheco rushed for a 1-yard score. A field goal by Jake Elliott put Philly up 27-21 right before the end of the third quarter.

The Chiefs scored the next two touchdowns and went up 35-27 with 9:22 remaining in the game. A late two-yard touchdown by Jalen Hurts tied the game up with 5:15 left in the game.

While the Chiefs had the ball last, a costly pass interference call on defensive back James Bradberry put Kansas in prime position to kick the game-winning field goal. Harrison Butker nailed the game-winner with eight seconds remaining, resulting in KC's 38-35 victory.

Philadelphia fans were and still are heartbroken from their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. A popular Eagles Reddit account made a post saying that they recently rewatched the close Super Bowl loss and many fans voiced how heartbroken they still are. Many fans said that they couldn't even re-watch the Super Bowl.

Here's some of the comments:

Comment by u/Great_Farm_5716 from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles
Comment by u/Glittering-Path6896 from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles
Comment by u/menghis_khan08 from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles
Comment by u/GhostHustler215 from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles
Comment by u/thephillybirdfivetwo from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles
Comment by u/KingCesar391 from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles
Comment by u/GameAcePlays from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles
Comment by u/DougiePness from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles
Comment by u/_Fakie from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles
Comment by u/jhnyrico from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles
Comment by u/ZhangtheGreat from discussion First Rewatch of the SB in eagles

Do the Philadelphia Eagles have a chance at winning the Super Bowl this year?

Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles most certainly have a good chance of winning the Super Bowl. They were tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best regular season record last season (14-3) while being the clear-cut number-one team in the NFC.

According to ESPN's FPI Super Bowl odds, the Eagles have the best chance of winning with 13.9%.

What’s most surprising from ESPN’s FPI Super Bowl odds …A) #Eagles at 1 B) #49ers over #BillsC) #Lions over #JetsD) #Vikings #Giants #Jaguars outside the Top 10E) Tell us! twitter.com/ustadium/statu…

Philly lost many key players from a season but also gained a few notable players. They acquired RB D'Andre Swift, S Terrell Edmunds, and Georgia defensive standouts Nolan Ryan, Jalen Carter, and Kelee Ringo. They will also bring back Jason Kelce this season.

youtube-cover

Philadelphia has one of the best, most deep rosters on paper, and should be a contender for the Super Bowl this season.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How has Nikola Jokic changed the NBA forever? His crazy life and career is one for the ages!

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...