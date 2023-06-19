The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gave fans a show on February 12, 2023, during Super Bowl LVII. The two teams battled punch-for-punch for securing the Lombardi Trophy, with the Chiefs coming out on top, 38-35.

The high-scoring game between the two saw a combined total of 73 points and is the third highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

Philadelphia held a 10-point lead heading into the second half at 24-14. Kansas City scored first in the second half as running back Isiah Pacheco rushed for a 1-yard score. A field goal by Jake Elliott put Philly up 27-21 right before the end of the third quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chiefs scored the next two touchdowns and went up 35-27 with 9:22 remaining in the game. A late two-yard touchdown by Jalen Hurts tied the game up with 5:15 left in the game.

While the Chiefs had the ball last, a costly pass interference call on defensive back James Bradberry put Kansas in prime position to kick the game-winning field goal. Harrison Butker nailed the game-winner with eight seconds remaining, resulting in KC's 38-35 victory.

Philadelphia fans were and still are heartbroken from their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. A popular Eagles Reddit account made a post saying that they recently rewatched the close Super Bowl loss and many fans voiced how heartbroken they still are. Many fans said that they couldn't even re-watch the Super Bowl.

Here's some of the comments:

Do the Philadelphia Eagles have a chance at winning the Super Bowl this year?

Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles most certainly have a good chance of winning the Super Bowl. They were tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best regular season record last season (14-3) while being the clear-cut number-one team in the NFC.

According to ESPN's FPI Super Bowl odds, the Eagles have the best chance of winning with 13.9%.

Philly lost many key players from a season but also gained a few notable players. They acquired RB D'Andre Swift, S Terrell Edmunds, and Georgia defensive standouts Nolan Ryan, Jalen Carter, and Kelee Ringo. They will also bring back Jason Kelce this season.

Philadelphia has one of the best, most deep rosters on paper, and should be a contender for the Super Bowl this season.

Poll : 0 votes