Jason Kelce had an important milestone to celebrate on Sunday: His wife Kylie turned 33.

Ad

On Sunday, he and his brother Travis' Instagram fan page wrote this message:

"Kylie Kelce: The Queen of Kindness, Chaos Management, and Keeping Jason in Line. Today, we celebrate the woman who makes everything better just by being herself... Happy Birthday Kylie!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

And there was much celebration.

Fans react to Kylie Kelce's 33rd birthday.

Kylie is coming off losing her dog Baloo, just over a year after his partner Winnie died. She wrote on Instagram:

Ad

"We were lucky enough to have 7 years with the goofiest, sweetest, most lovable, and tolerant dog I’ve ever met. He wanted nothing more than carbs and pets. He was a simple guy, held together by bubble gum and paper clips."The heartbreak is immense, but as Ellie so perfectly pointed out, the Winnie-Bubba reunion had to be pure magic. Miss you already."

Ad

Jason Kelce fighting to get $6-million house built

Besides his playing and media exploits, Jason Kelce has also been a proud owner of multiple properties, mainly in the Philadelphia area. But his latest plans have been met with staunch opposition.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center has been looking to erect a fourth house at his estate in Haverford Township, and he said before a board last month:

Ad

"We want to be in this area, we like this area a lot. Obviously, things for my family are quite unique with the security purposes. We'd like to just deter a little bit of the foot traffic coming in and out of the home. We were trying to put a fence that sufficiently (deters), but also appeals to the aesthetic of the area and that people would appreciate."

Ad

However, there is one aspect that the other residents are against: flattening sloped areas around the property. They fear that it will increase the chances of flooding in the area.

A source recently told the U.S. Sun that the lack of a definitive agreement was becoming "frustrating" to him:

"Jason knows there’s more of a spotlight on him than ever before. But he just wants to keep developing his family property into a private space where they can live their lives. He hates conflict, he hates tension. He just wants this to be resolved in the best way possible and to reach agreements with his neighbors."

Besides his three current Philadelphia homes, Kelce and his wife Kylie also have a beachfront property on Jersey Shore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.