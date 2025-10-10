"Strip his Super Bowl ring from him": Eagles fans want OC Kevin Patullo fired after humiliating loss to Giants on TNF

Kevin Patullo received a daunting task when the Philadelphia Eagles named him their offensive coordinator for the 2025 season, succeeding Kellen Moore. Six games in, however, he has become public enemy no. 1 from angry fans who want him gone.

Ad

On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions hit a new low when they suffered a 17-34 defeat at the woeful New York Giants. Much of the blame went to Patullo, who watched as Jalen Hurts and AJ Dillon turned the ball over in succession in the fourth quarter:

Lord Moriori @LordMoriori @TheEagleTimes_ Strip his SB ring from him too. Its clear he played no part in us winning it.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared 🦅 @Barkley4Prez This was a team loss on literally everyone. Defense, Jalen, the offense. Everyone. Fire the fuck out of Kevin Patullo

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

David James @Timo_concerner Unfortunately if we don’t fire Kevin Patullo this week our season is over, you are what you are by week 8/9ish and let’s be honest and call out Howie for an awful offseason we’ve tried this hiring from inside before with Brian Johnson &amp; Sean Desai.

Ad

"He’s Brian Johnson 2.0," one compared.

"I swear, I think Kevin Patullo be working for the other team," another posited.

"If he is still coach by the bye, we will have a 2023 repeat," another warned.

Besides Hurts, Saquon Barkley was also mediocre, failing to see the end zone for the second straight week.

Tight end Dallas Goedert was the Eagles' leading receiver, catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown to extend his scoring streak to four games, while primary wideout AJ Brown had his best game since Week 3, covering 80 yards on six grabs.

Ad

Insider says Kevin Patullo does not deserve all the blame for Eagles' offensive woes

It is no secret that the Eagles' offense has seen a noticeable decline under Kevin Patullo.

There is AJ Brown's widely-covered alleged spat with Jalen Hurts over the diminution of his role, but Saquon Barkley has not helped either, with him failing to reproduce the hundred-yard heroics that made him the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year. The offensive line has also taken a hit, especially with the absences of guards Landon Dickerson (currently injured) and Mekhi Becton (now a Charger).

Ad

But for NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank, not every mistake can be blamed on the offensive coordinator:

"You see big plays that get called back by penalties, potential big plays where Jalen Hurts and the receiver just don’t connect, possible big plays that are wiped out by a breakdown on the offensive line. ...If he makes a successful play call and the play isn’t successful for whatever reason, that’s not on him. That’s poor execution or just a great play by the other team."

Ad

And of course, head coach Nick Sirianni must also shoulder some of the blame, this being his system:

"When you’re an offensive head coach and the offense isn’t functioning, you certainly deserve a share of the blame. ...If these issues continue through the bye week, I wouldn’t be shocked if Sirianni does make a change. But I don’t believe fixing the offense is as simple as changing coordinators. Yeah, Patullo could be better. So could everybody else."

The team's next game will be at the Minnesota Vikings on October 19. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.