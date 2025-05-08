Eagles fielded draft-day offers for Dallas Goedert before locking him into a $10,000,000 deal with $1,000,000 in incentives: Report

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Thomas R. Petersen revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles were entertaining trade offers for star tight end Dallas Goedert during the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
In a social media release to X, Petersen outlined how despite the calls from other National Football League teams, Goedert wanted to remain with the Eagles in 2025, something that led to both the team and the player to work out a new deal.
"Eagles reportedly had trade offers on the table for Dallas Goedert during the draft. They discussed the trade options with Goedert, and he decided he'd rather return to the team on a new deal. A professional and respectfully process from both team and player. #Eagles."
According to NFL analyst Field Yates, Goedert was originally set to earn $14 million in 2025 from the Super Bowl Champion Eagles. However, after the restructured contract, Goedert will receive $10 million, with incentives of approximately $1 million available to the tight end.
"Dallas Goedert was due $14M in cash from the Eagles prior to the renegotiated deal. His new deal is for $10M cash, with the chance to earn $1M more via incentives."
Dallas Goedert 2025 outlook
With the news of the updated contract situation, Goedert looks set to continue his impressive career with the Eagles and help the historic franchise return to the Super Bowl in 2025. Goedert has proven to be equally important to the team in both the receiving game and the blocking game over the past few seasons.
In the receiving game, Goedert had 42 receptions for 496 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in only ten regular season games in 2024 for the Eagles. Meanwhile, in the blocking game, Goedert has proven to be a crucial player in the famous 'Tush Push' play, as he is generally one of the major forces pushing star QB Jalen Hurts.
Although the team was reportedly taking trade calls for Goedert during the selection process, it now appears as though both parties are set to continue together for the 2025 campaign.
