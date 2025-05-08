  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Eagles fielded draft-day offers for Dallas Goedert before locking him into a $10,000,000 deal with $1,000,000 in incentives: Report

Eagles fielded draft-day offers for Dallas Goedert before locking him into a $10,000,000 deal with $1,000,000 in incentives: Report

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 08, 2025 13:45 GMT
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Thomas R. Petersen revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles were entertaining trade offers for star tight end Dallas Goedert during the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

Ad

In a social media release to X, Petersen outlined how despite the calls from other National Football League teams, Goedert wanted to remain with the Eagles in 2025, something that led to both the team and the player to work out a new deal.

"Eagles reportedly had trade offers on the table for Dallas Goedert during the draft. They discussed the trade options with Goedert, and he decided he'd rather return to the team on a new deal. A professional and respectfully process from both team and player. #Eagles."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to NFL analyst Field Yates, Goedert was originally set to earn $14 million in 2025 from the Super Bowl Champion Eagles. However, after the restructured contract, Goedert will receive $10 million, with incentives of approximately $1 million available to the tight end.

"Dallas Goedert was due $14M in cash from the Eagles prior to the renegotiated deal. His new deal is for $10M cash, with the chance to earn $1M more via incentives."
Ad
Ad

Dallas Goedert 2025 outlook

With the news of the updated contract situation, Goedert looks set to continue his impressive career with the Eagles and help the historic franchise return to the Super Bowl in 2025. Goedert has proven to be equally important to the team in both the receiving game and the blocking game over the past few seasons.

In the receiving game, Goedert had 42 receptions for 496 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in only ten regular season games in 2024 for the Eagles. Meanwhile, in the blocking game, Goedert has proven to be a crucial player in the famous 'Tush Push' play, as he is generally one of the major forces pushing star QB Jalen Hurts.

Although the team was reportedly taking trade calls for Goedert during the selection process, it now appears as though both parties are set to continue together for the 2025 campaign.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications