Eagles GM Howie Roseman makes feelings known about Dallas Goedert's situation in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Dallas Goedert on Saturday amid speculation about the veteran tight end's long-term future. However, he did not provide much clarity on the situation.

During the team’s post-draft press conference, Roseman reiterated his respect for Goedert while acknowledging that roster decisions are ongoing.

“Dallas is part of the team as we speak,” Roseman said. “Obviously, as we go forward, we’re going to continue to address things on this team and right now, nothing further.”

Roseman also shared his admiration for Goedert as a player and a person.

“Dallas is a heck of a player, a heck of a player, a heck of a person,” Roseman said. “Certainly don’t want to do anything publicly where we’re discussing anyone’s business, but I have so much respect for him. Been to two Super Bowls together and obviously would love him on this team. You always love having Dallas on this team, but we’re not there right now on any of that. But, love Dallas Goedert.”

Goedert is entering the final year of his four-year, $57 million contract. Trading him after June 1 would save the Eagles approximately $7.5 million against the 2025 cap, while moving him before that date would result in only minimal savings and a dead cap charge of about $11 million.

The 30-year-old has been a key piece of the Eagles’ offense since becoming the starting tight end in 2021 following Zach Ertz’s departure.

However, he is coming off an injury-hit 2024 season, where he posted 496 receiving yards and a career-low two touchdowns in 10 games.

Eagles making moves amid Dallas Goedert uncertainty

The Eagles’ tight end depth chart has undergone significant changes amid the uncertainty surrounding Goedert’s tenure. Behind him, the team has assembled a mix of young talent and experienced veterans.

Grant Calcaterra, entering his third season, provides developmental upside behind Goedert. Calcaterra had 24 catches for 298 yards last season amid Goedert's absence.

Philadelphia bolstered the group through free agency, adding Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant, two veterans who bring versatility and game experience to the team. Recent acquisitions Cameron Latu and Nick Muse will also compete for roster spots during training camp.

