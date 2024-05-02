Eagles GM Howie Roseman throws weight behind Philly’s security chief despite scuffle with 49ers - "He is the protector of this team"

During the highly-anticipated Philadelphia Eagles game against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 season, a sideline scuffle between 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles Head of Security Dom DiSandro caught the attention of the NFL world. The incident ended with both being ejected - although the bigger loss happened to the 49ers.

DiSandro spent the rest of the regular season away from the sidelines, and once he came back, their season had gone south for a long time. But to see a Head of Security garnering so much attention was interesting for a few weeks, and Howie Roseman spoke about the December incident and what DiSandro means to the team:

"What he does for this team, and I think, you know, he's the protector of this team. He's always looking out for all of us, any type of adversity that I've had, he's always been the first person to call me, to come and find me.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, he's got a great sense of the players and kind of how they're wired. And he's a big part of this football team. I'm glad that he's gotten some of the attention that he deserves because of the person [he is] and really the addition that he has to our football team."

What was the kerfuffle between Dre Greenlaw and Dom DiSandro? What happened in Eagles vs. 49ers?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers got involved in a skirmish midway through the second half of their Week 13 game last season, which resulted in two late ejections. The weird part is who got out: San Francisco lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw, while Philadelphia lost security guard Dom DiSandro - Greenlaw punched DiSandro after a sideline brawl.

It didn't matter at the end of the game, as the 49ers obliterated the opponent and won 42-19, but to see a sideline incident where a player got kicked and the other lost a crew member invited controversy for the referees

This was a game bookmarked for the two sides. The 49ers lost to the Eagles at the previous season's NFC Championship Game, but they missed Brock Purdy due to an elbow injury. Emotions were high, and the win propelled San Francisco to a Super Bowl run.