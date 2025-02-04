Eagles GM stonewalls questions around blockbuster Myles Garrett trade with Philly among favorites for Browns All-Pro

Myles Garrett sent shockwaves through NFL circles, as the Edge rusher officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. With two years left on his deal, the defender wants to be moved to a team with a better chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Browns made it clear that they don't plan to trade the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. However, the public request from Garrett will force Cleveland to, at least, discuss what they can get for his services. They don't want to risk keeping a player who might not extend his contract.

Fans of the other 31 teams might have dreamed of the possibility of adding Garrett to the roster. At least for this week, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles will stop thinking about adding the superstar to their roster, as Howie Roseman wouldn't even discuss the possibility:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

I'm not gonna talk about anyone else under contract with any team. Nice try, though.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

When a player of this caliber becomes available, every team can become a landing spot for him with a few moves. However, the Browns' unwillingness to deal the Edge rusher could make a deal much more difficult.

Myles Garrett's numbers with the Cleveland Browns

Eight seasons is a long time, but he has maintained the high standards ever since. Garrett's only season with less than 10 sacks was his rookie year, when the Browns finished 0-16.

He won the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award in 2023. Since Aaron Donald's retirement, he has become the league's defender who receives the most double blocks from opposing offensive lines. He has also been voted as an All-Pro six out of eight seasons in the league.

Apart from his rookie season, 2019 was also a difficult year for the defender. He had 10 sacks in 10 games, but a huge incident with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had him suspended for six games, as he hit Rudolph with a helmet during a brawl.

He has two more years left on his deal. His cap hit in 2025 will be $19.72 million, a bargain for a player of his standards. He's set to become a free agent in 2027; if a trade materializes, his new team will certainly sign him to a contract extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.