Eagles great Brandon Graham gives clear verdict on Bryce Huff's failed stint with Philly

Philadelphia Eagles great Brandon Graham believes there's a clear reason why Bryce Huff didn't play well in Philadelphia.

Huff signed a three-year deal with Philadelphia last offseason as he was supposed to be a key part of the offense. However, he dealt with injuries, and his play also struggled as he was inactive in the Super Bowl.

Reflecting back on the season, Graham believes Huff struggled due to the scheme fit, as it was hard for him to adapt.

"With the Jets, it was just that defense, man. I know what it's like playing in that 4-3, wide-nine, go get it," Graham said on The Ross Tucker Podcast. "Every play, it's always stop the run on the way to the quarterback. That's the slogan in that type of defense."

Graham added:

"I feel like it's all scheme. I mean, I've seen different guys flourish in different systems, and then you see him get in another system [and] it's different, and what they asked of [Huff] this year, it just wasn't a great marriage, I would say."

Huff ended up playing in 12 games, recording just 2.5 sacks. It was a down year after he had 10 sacks the year prior with the New York Jets.

After just one season, the Eagles have agreed to trade Huff to the San Francisco 49ers. Before the trade happened, Graham felt like Huff could still be a great pass rusher in the NFL, but thinks he needs the right scheme to be effective.

"I know Huff can rush," Graham said. "I see him doing all that, but sometimes it's just different with the type of scheme and what people ask of you and they want you to be able to do. And maybe it just wasn't that for Vic Fangio... I just know that Huff's a baller, man."

The Eagles are expected to receive a middle-round draft pick from the 49ers. Huff was set to earn $16.75 million in fully guaranteed money in 2025. But, as part of the trade, Philadelphia will retain $9.05 million in salary.

Brandon Graham retires from NFL as Super Bowl champion

As for Brandon Graham, he announced his retirement from football.

Graham played 15 NFL seasons, all with the Eagles, and he announced his retirement after Philadelphia won the Super Bowl. Graham battled injuries last season but was able to return for the Super Bowl, and he says that sealed the deal that he would retire.

"If I didn't make it to the Super Bowl, I probably wouldn't be up here right now," Graham said at his retirement press conference, via CBS Sports. "I promise you I'd be begging to come back one more (year). I was happy to be able to make it back to play with my guys one last time, to put that uniform on in the big moment."

Graham finished his NFL career with 76.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, and 7 fumble recoveries.

