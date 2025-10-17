  • home icon
  • Eagles great LeSean McCoy voices complaint against A.J. Brown's usage after Ja'Marr Chase's staggering 23-target game

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 17, 2025 15:06 GMT
Eagles great LeSean McCoy voices complaint against A.J. Brown
Ja'Marr Chase lit it up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Cincinnati Bengals receiver might not have known it was Joe Flacco - not Joe Burrow - passing him the ball if not for seeing Flacco's face beforehand. Chase was instrumental in defeating Aaron Rodgers in front of the entire NFL.

One former Philadelphia Eagles running back was among the millions tuned in. LeSean McCoy posted on X on Thursday, bringing the A.J. Brown drama into the mix.

"Wow so Jamar Chase can get 23 targets but AJ BROWN can’t get 10 solid targets," he posted around the end of the game.

Brown has had one game with double-digit targets this season. Brown faced the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, catching six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Of course, he has also received at least eight targets in all but one game this season.

Nevertheless, Chase's 23 targets quadruples what Brown has been given this season in multiple games. Chase earned 23 times as many targets on Thursday Night Football compared to what Brown received against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

As Brown might be envious to learn, Chase had a franchise record night against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ja'Marr Chase sets Bengals record in primetime

Ja&#039;Marr Chase at Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
According to Adam Schefter, it wasn't just a great game for Ja'Marr Chase but a franchise-best night. Schefter posted on Thursday night that Chase had set the record for the most receptions recorded in a single game in Bengals team history.

The Cincinnati Bengals date back to 1968, meaning that fans watched something on Thursday Night Football that had not happened for the team in its nearly 60-year history.

In a game that many might compare to the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers Kendrick Bourne game, the Bengals' offense clicked unlike it had all season long. In Joe Flacco's second game with the team, the Bengals scored 33 points, which is two more than Burrow hung on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 14.

Ja'Marr Chase earned 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins got involved as well, earning six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Fant, who had played with Flacco previously with the Denver Broncos, had four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Flacco completed 33-of-47 passes for 342 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The quarterback threw for more touchdowns against the Steelers than he threw in four games with the Cleveland Browns.

With the win, the Bengals are alive in the AFC North division race, just one game away from pulling even with the Steelers.

