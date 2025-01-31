Eagles HC gives clear verdict on relationship with DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown: "I'm really close with them"

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on his relationship with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith amid a season in which the wide receivers haven't had the opportunity to shine like other positions. On Friday, Sirianni shot down the notion that he has some issues with his receivers.

I'm really close with DeVonta and AJ, and I think it's my past of coaching and playing wide receiver," Sirianni said on The Pat McAfee Show. "I always take a liking to those guys that are out there on the perimeter.

He added:

"And, they're studs, and they've been selfless throughout the entire season because they know they can take over games. Well, that doesn't happen unless you get blocks downfield from the wide receivers. It gets past the first level with the offensive line in the tight ends and Jalen Hurts holding the backside. But those, those big ones, turn into even bigger ones when those receivers are blocking down the field or running off down the field to run their man out of there."

In December, Brown threw Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' coaching staff under the bus when asked what the team's main issue was. He said it was passing, which everybody took as a shot to his quarterback.

Nick Sirianni was criticized after Eagles beat Commanders in NFC championship game

The Philadelphia Eagles made a statement in the 2024 NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders, dominating their NFC East rivals 55-23. Once again, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley carried the team to a comfortable win.

The quarterback ran for three rushing touchdowns, the same as the star running back. A.J. Brown was solid with a six-reception, 96-yard and one-touchdown performance.

Despite the strong performance, Nick Sirianni was on the receiving end of criticism from plenty of Eagles fans. Several people flooded X (formerly Twitter) with bad comments, insisting he has taken advantage of his players and coaching staff to be in the position they are at this moment.

