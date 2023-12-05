Eagles HC Nick Sirianni addresses controversial incident between Dom DiSandro and Dre Greenlaw

The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers got involved in a skirmish midway through the second half of their Week 13 game, which resulted in two late ejections. The weird part is who got out: the 49ers lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw, while the Eagles lost security guard Dom DiSandro - Greenlaw punched DiSandro after a sideline brawl.

It didn't matter at the end of the game, as the 49ers obliterated the Eagles and won 42-19, but to see a sideline incident where a player got kicked and the other lost a crew member invited controversy for the referees. On Monday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni addressed the issue, lamenting that it got to that point:

“Dom is as good as they get in this business,” Sirianni said. “I’m so thankful for him. He is always going to try to defuse situations. That’s what he does, that’s his job. Obviously, unfortunate yesterday. I know in Dom’s heart he truly was trying to defuse the situation right there. I am sad it came to what it came to that anybody got thrown out of the game.”

This was a game bookmarked for the two sides. The 49ers lost to the Eagles at the previous season's NFC Championship Game, but they missed Brock Purdy due to an elbow injury. With Purdy now healthy, everybody wanted to know who'd have the advantage in this game, and San Francisco walked away with a strong message.

Eagles vs. 49ers in NFC Championship Game 2023: What happened?

It was San Francisco's second straight appearance in the NFC Championship game and the third in four years. In 2021, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17. In 2019, they beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 before losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

But against Philadelphia, there was a huge misfortune in that game. Brock Purdy tore his UCL and was out of the game, and his backup, quarterback Josh Johnson, left the game later with a concussion. The 49ers literally did not have a quarterback for the conference championship.

Not only Purdy was back for the rematch, but he was excellent all day long. The revenge is complete.