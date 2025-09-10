  • home icon
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni clears stance on Tank Bigsby after trading for running back

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 10, 2025 19:08 GMT
Nick Sirianni on why the Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby
Nick Sirianni on why the Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired running back Tank Bigsby in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In return, the Jaguars get a sixth and seventh round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Speaking about his new running back, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the following to The Athletic:

"We see a vision for the player, how we can use them, and the things that he can do, and the skill set that he has. ... We really like the player and the things that he can do. He's a really good runner and so excited to add that depth to this room."
Bigsby had been with the Jaguars since he was drafted by the team in 2023. In the two seasons he was with them, he was able to turn himself into a key running back. His 2024 season was impressive, recording 766 yards and scoring three touchdowns. This made him one of the leading players on a Jaguars team that struggled throughout the season.

However, after the strong performance of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne during their win against the Carolina Panthers, the team are more than happy to move Bigsby on.

While Sirianni has outlined his vision for the player, Bigsby now joins a running back room that is led by Saquon Barkley. Barkley is one of the top running backs in the entire league, and someone who Bigsby will be able to learn from as he continues his NFL career

Why trade Tank Bigsby now?

As for why the Jaguars were happy to trade Tank Bigsby away, former Jag and current radio color commentator Jeff Legeman has given the following reason:

"I just think he had a player who was probably not happy with his rotation and his touches," Lageman said. "At the conclusion of that game. And that's why it was kind of eerie, is that the clock hits zero. Everybody's celebrating. There goes Tank Bigby running into the tunnel. I was like, "Oh, wait a minute. I mean, you're celebrating, right?" You won. And it was almost like the personal lack of touches was more important than the win in a lot of ways."
According to Legrman, Bigsby was not happy about the number of touches he made in the Jaguars season opening win. He had five totalling 12 yards. He knew that after Etienne's strong performance and the performances of the other running backs in the game that his place in the overall rotation would not get him many touches.

This dissatisfaction made the trade easy to do, and now Bigsby is with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

