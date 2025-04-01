Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes feelings clear about Dallas Goedert amid rumors of TE's exit

Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wants his players back, and that includes tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert has been the subject of exit rumors after there were leaks that the team had permitted him to seek a trade.

Sirianni was asked about Goedert on Tuesday, and he indicated that he would like to have him back.

“Q: Do you want Dallas Goedert back?”

Nick Sirianni: “Right now he’s on our team. … Yeah, I want him back. … We’ll see how that plays out.”

The response seemed positive, if a bit uncommitted. Goedert has been a standout for the Eagles since being selected by the team in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has caught 401 passes for 4647 yards (regular season and playoffs combined) from Eagles quarterbacks like Nick Foles, Carson Wentz and most recently, Jalen Hurts.

When healthy, he is a difference maker. He had vital receptions in every game on the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning playoff run last season. His 24-yard touchdown reception in the game against the Packers in the first round of the playoffs put the Eagles up 16-3 and set the stage for the rest of the game.

Likewise, in the game against the Commanders, his seven receptions for 85 yards helped the Eagles run roughshod on their NFC East rivals.

However, he has also missed significant games in recent years. He missed 15 games over the past three seasons. He fractured his shoulder in 2022, broke his forearm in 2023 and was dealing with thigh and knee issues last season.

He also has a significant cap number of $12 million that the Eagles may be hoping to get out of.

Philadelphia Eagles’ plan to replace Dallas Goedert with Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant

The two tight ends on the roster, in the event that Dallas Goedert departs, are Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant. The Eagles signed both to one-year deals this offseason. At 27 and 26, respectively, Granson and Bryant are younger than the 30-year-old Goedert. However, neither of them has hit the production highs of Goedert.

They could also elect to go younger by selecting a top tight end in the draft. Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland have first-round grades, so they may not be there when the Eagles pick at 32. However, a player like Miami’s Elijah Arroyo or Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr. could be in play.

