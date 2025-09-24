  • home icon
  Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes feelings known on signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Texans release

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes feelings known on signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Texans release

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 24, 2025 17:42 GMT
Nick Sirianni has given his opinion on resigning C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Nick Sirianni has given his opinion on resigning C.J. Gardner-Johnson

On Tuesday, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was released by the Houston Texans after only playing three games for the franchise.

He arrived in Houston after being traded to then by the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a sixth round draft pick in 2026.

Now that his brief time in Houston is up, questions have been asked about where his next stop will be, with the return to the Eagles being seen as one potential option.

On Wednesday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made his feelings known about a potential return for Gardner-Johnson.

"When asked if he’s interested in bringing C.J. Gardner-Johnson back, Nick Sirianni said he’s happy with the room — mentioned the progress Drew Mukuba is making next to Reed Blankenship."
From this comment, it seems like Sirianni has little interest in bringing Gardner-Johnson back and is focused on working with the players he currently has.

Gardner-Johnson was with the Eagles during their victorious 2024 season. This was his second stint with the team, the first being in 2022 (a season where they also made the Super Bowl).

He is one of the stronger safeties in the league and played a pivotal role in the Eagles' success over the years he was with the team.

However, while he is a good player, his attitude is something that has caused teams to pass him around over the last few seasons. Reports have emerged that Gardner-Johnson has become a "nomad in the locker room" and does not help him.

This may have been the reason why the Texans got rid of him very quickly and why he is looking for his fifth team in four years. Whoever signs him will have to deal with this attitude, sometimes that Sirianni does not want to deal with again.

Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' young safeties

As well as ruling out a return for Gardner-Johnson, Nick Sirianni has also given praise to the Eagles current group of safeties.

"We have a good young player in Andrew Mukuba who continues to get better, and I think having Reed next to him is helping him get better, and just as Reed got better, having Marcus Epps in the building. Just really excited about that room. Sydney’s doing a really good job, doing a good job on special teams and doing some work on defense as well, so I’m really excited about that group and pleased with that group."

Like their offense, the Eagles defense is also talented and full of star names. However, they also banked on a lot of young talent, especially in the safety position. These players are developing well and will likely play key roles in any Eagles Playoff run this year.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda.

