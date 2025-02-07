Eagles icon Donovan McNabb declares Andy Reid a lock for coaching Mount Rushmore

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb made a surprising admission about Andy Reid. His allegiance in Super Bowl LIX was unclear, as he has connections to both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles.

During an impromptu appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, the six-time Pro-Bowler shared his expectations for Sunday's game. He mentioned that he wasn't overly concerned about the game's outcome and was just excited to see how everything unfolded.

"I feel great," McNabb said. " I'm here just chilling, watching. I'm a win-win. Eagles win, I'm excited. Hey, Andy Reid, I'm excited for him. You know, the legacy he's built is something that's special. He's on the Mount Rushmore of coaches."

Donovan McNabb and Andy Reid were together in Philadelphia from 1999 through 2009. They went to five NFC Championship games, losing four (2001 against the St. Louis Rams, 2002 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2003 against the Carolina Panthers and 2008 against the Arizona Cardinals) and winning the duel against the Atlanta Falcons in 2005. Unfortunately, they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX 24-21.

McNabb left in 2009 and joined the Washington Redskins, while Reid signed with the Chiefs in 2013, starting a new era with the AFC West franchise.

Andy Reid will coach historical game in Super Bowl LIX

While Donovan McNabb said Andy Reid would become a top-four coach in NFL history with a victory, it's hard to argue against that even if he loses his second Super Bowl meeting against his former team. Ahead of the big game, the NFL shared that the 66-year-old coach will reach new marks in his career.

"Super Bowl LIX will mark Reid’s 45th career postseason game as a head coach, surpassing (Bill) Belichick (44 games) for the most playoff games by a head coach in NFL history," the league wrote on Feb. 5, via Athlon Sports.

Additionally, if he wins his fourth Super Bowl, Reid would join Bill Belichick and Chuck Noll as the only head coaches with four championship game wins. He currently has 28 playoff victories, trailing Belichick (31) on the all-time list. Reid also ranks fourth in total wins by an NFL head coach, with 300, behind Don Shula (347), Bill Belichick (333) and George Halas (324).

This game could significantly impact Andy Reid's career, but a loss wouldn't diminish his remarkable achievements.

