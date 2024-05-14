  • NFL
  Jason Kelce eager to end "short retirement" with multi-year ESPN deal for Monday Night Countdown

Eagles icon Jason Kelce eager to end "short retirement" with multi-year ESPN deal for Monday Night Countdown

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 14, 2024 21:58 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Eagles icon Jason Kelce eager to end "short retirement" with multi-year ESPN deal for Monday Night Countdown

Jason Kelce will be back in the thick of the action when the 2024 NFL season begins despite having retired from the Eagles and professional football this offseason. And it will come in the form of a broadcasting role with ESPN for their Monday Night Countdown.

Announcing the news, ESPN said in a press release,

"ESPN has signed Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce to a multi-year agreement, adding the vibrant personality as an analyst on the company’s marquee programming around premier NFL telecasts. The 13-year NFL veteran joins Monday Night Countdown each week (6 – 8 p.m. ET), leading into Monday Night Football throughout the regular season and ESPN’s Super Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff games."

He will also appear with Scott van Pelt and Ryan Clarke during Monday Night Football and ESPN playoff game halftime. The statement added,

"Each Monday Night Football and ESPN playoff game, Kelce will join Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark during halftime."

Addressing the news, Jason Kelce said that he is excited to be back for the new season after his "short retirement". He noted,

“Turns out, it was a short retirement! I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”

Jason Kelce's popularity outside of football helped his recruitment by ESPN

Many great players retire every year from the NFL but Jason Kelce is different in that he is extremely popular amongst the fanbase that watches the games. He has been a hit with his New Heights podcast and his appeal cuts across partisan support. Highlighting that, Burke Magnus, ESPN's President of Content added,

“Jason is a highly respected, Super Bowl Champion with a strong connection to fans. Walking off the field and immediately to ESPN, viewers will benefit from his perspective which has been shaped through his years as an established locker room leader and a future Hall of Fame center. Jason’s addition to Monday Night Countdown will greatly strengthen our NFL coverage.”

Jason Kelce's latest contribution to the world of football looks to be every bit as exciting for the fans as the one he had over the past decade.

