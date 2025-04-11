Eagles insider weighs in on Cooper DeJean's stance with Eagles after Derek Stingley's blockbuster $90M deal

Eagles insider Zach Berman has highlighted a major positional dilemma facing Philadelphia regarding star cornerback Cooper DeJean. His comments follow Derek Stingley's record-breaking contract with the Houston Texans.

On Friday, Berman pointed out on X how the Texans' recent contract moves could impact Philadelphia's long-term plans for their dynamic second-year defensive back.

"How is this relevant to the Eagles? If there's debate about whether Cooper DeJean should play on the outside or in the slot, the delta in value for a starting CB on a rookie deal compared to market price is so much greater when he plays on the outside compared to inside," Berman wrote.

On March 17, the Texans made Stingley the NFL's highest-paid cornerback with a three-year, $90 million extension. The franchise also made Jalen Pitre the highest-paid nickel cornerback with a three-year, $39 million extension signed on Friday.

Eagles' defensive planning concerning Cooper DeJean

The stark financial gap between outside and slot cornerbacks creates a challenging puzzle for Philadelphia's front office to solve.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio prefers keeping Cooper DeJean in the slot position where he excelled during his rookie season. The Iowa product capped his stellar first year with a pick-six against Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX on his 22nd birthday, demonstrating his playmaking ability.

Despite being drafted as an outside cornerback, DeJean thrived inside during his rookie campaign. He recorded 51 tackles and six pass deflections while playing across multiple positions in the secondary.

DeJean won't be eligible for an extension until after the 2026 season, giving the Eagles two years to evaluate their options. If the Eagles want to keep DeJean in the slot long-term, they might need to reset the market at that position. Otherwise, they'll likely need to give him opportunities outside to justify paying him top cornerback money when his rookie deal expires.

The Texans have committed to their secondary, locking up Stingley and Pitre while trading for former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the start of free agency. These moves have set a financial benchmark that Philadelphia may eventually need to consider with its emerging star

