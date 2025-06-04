Eagles' Jalen Carter sets massive goal for 2025 after Saquon Barkley joins Madden 99 club

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley recently made history by becoming the cover star of the upcoming Electronic Arts "Madden 26" video game. The star also joined the illustrious Madden 99 club. This club features NFL players and legends who get a 99 overall rating in the game. It features stars like Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Kelce and more.

It seems like Barkley joining the 99 club has inspired his teammate, DT Jalen Carter. He joined the Philly team as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and played one season with Barkley.

Carter recently opened up about his desire to be the best. Just like Saquon Barkley, the DT also has a goal to become the cover star of Madden and join the 99 club.

"I'm trying to be the best. I'm not there yet. Still got a lot of people in front of me who got years of experience on me. Oh yeah. Just now, with Saquon, being on the Madden cover and a 99 overall – that's a little goal of mine. I'm just grinding everyday working."

When asked about the competition, Barkley stated that he is only worrying about doing his best:

"I don't really look at it like that. I know who's good — who everybody loves: Dexter Lawrence, Chris Jones, all them. I see it, but at the end of the day, I'm still grinding and doing my own thing. If my name pops up, congratulations to me."

The Eagles' Saquon Barkley opened up about becoming the cover star of Madden 26

After being revealed as the cover star of Madden 26, Saquon Barkley appeared on an episode of "Green Light with Chris Long." During the conversation, the Eagles star stated that, apart from winning the Super Bowl, becoming the face of the video game franchise is the dream of every kid who is a fan of football.

"It's amazing. I think if you ask any kid that plays football, or anybody that's in the NFL right now, 'What's the dream of yours?' Outside of winning a Super Bowl and awards, everyone would say Madden.

"There's so many great players that have been on the cover of Madden, and now to have my name attached to those guys, just words can't really describe how it makes me feel. I'm super excited about it."

After winning the big one last year and becoming the face of Madden, it'll be interesting to see if Saquon Barkley will be able to run it back with the Eagles this season.

