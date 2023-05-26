Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce share a close relationship on and off the field. However, the two NFL stars have had their share of sibling rivalry as well.

In a recent interview with his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Chris Long, Jason opened up about a big argument he had with his younger brother Travis, who plies his trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Interestingly, Jason admitted that the fight was over who the Kelce brothers should invite on their "New Heights" podcast. The Eagles center said:

“We were talking about who should we have on the podcast. He threw a name out there. I was like, ‘That guy sucks, I don’t wanna talk to him.' Trav was like, ‘Oh yeah you don’t want that.’ Then I said something to him, and he was like, ‘You’re one to talk.’

"Like he got mad about it and he was gonna say something and then he didn’t. Then I’m texting him later like, ‘What were you gonna f****** say?’”

Fortunately, the dispute between the two brothers ended swiftly and they quickly made up. Jason also said that he's quite a hothead himself but prefers being on good terms with his family.

Jason Kelce vs Travis Kelce: Who has more Super Bowl rings?

Travis Kelce (L) and Jason Kelce

Both Travis and Jason Kelce have Super Bowl wins under their belt. However, Travis has two Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs while Jason has one with the Philadelphia Eagles, which came in 2018.

Travis won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020 when Kansas City took down the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. He won his second ring in 2023, earning the bragging rights in the family.

Prior to Super Bowl 2023, the Kelce brothers had one Super Bowl ring each. However, when the Chiefs took down the Eagles in the big game, Travis added a second ring to his collection.

