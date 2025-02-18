"Eagles just woke up a demon” - Chiefs fans hyped after seeing Patrick Mahomes’s new look post Super Bowl failure

Just a week after the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made a change to his appearance. Mahomes usually lets his curly hair grow but that appears to no longer be the case. He was recently captured on camera sporting a shorter hairdo.

The new look has got Chiefs fans excited and many of them believe this is a sign of a reinvigorated and hungrier Mahomes.

“Eagles just woke up a demon wow,” one Chiefs fan wrote

“Ah sh*t. Short hair Mahomes? Everyone watch tf out,” another fan commented.

“Nobody is prepared for Mahomes' second prime,” one Chiefs fan wrote on X.

However, Eagles fans took pride in beating the Chiefs so convincingly which possibly resulted in Mahomes's decision to cut his hair.

“The Eagles beat the Chiefs so badly Mahomes cut his hair,” one Eagles fan commented.

“Still thinking about the Eagles …”, another Eagles fan commented.

The photo of Patrick Mahomes's new hairdo was reportedly captured at Larry "Randy" Martin's funeral in Texas on Monday. Randy Martin was Mahomes's maternal grandfather. The Mahomes family was in Henderson, Texas for the funeral. In the photograph, Mahomes was seen sporting a black polo shirt with a red rose attached to it.

Chiefs may need to tweak roster after Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times in Super Bowl LIX

The Chiefs will have work to do after coming up short in their attempt to make history by winning three Super Bowls in a row. Kansas City had no answer to the Eagles defensive pass rush, as they hounded Mahomes all evening en route to a 40-22 victory.

The Chiefs will have some major questions to answer this offseason, beginning with questions about the future of Mahomes’s favorite pass catcher Travis Kelce. The 7-time all-pro is contemplating retirement after a season where he had career lows in receiving yards. The organization will also need to find solutions for their offensive line after Mahomes was sacked six times in Super Bowl LIX.

With the NFL regular season more than eight months away, Patrick Mahomes has more than enough time to grow his hair out to its familiar length if he wants to. Meanwhile, fans are wondering if the new look is here to stay.

