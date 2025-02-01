Eagles' Lane Johnson delivers major update on retirement post Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in the entire sport, and it is one of the team's biggest strengths. One of the elder statesmen there is right tackle Lane Johnson, who has been with the Eagles since being the fourth-overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

As he turns 35 in May, Johnson understands there is more in the rearview mirror than his future as an NFL player. However, he made things clear about his future on Saturday afternoon.

"I'm definitely not retiring after this game [Super Bowl 2025]. I'm definitely playing next year," Johnson said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lane Johnson has two seasons remaining on a one-year extension that he signed ahead of the 2023 season to his three-year deal, making it a four-year, $80.75 million contract overall. He has a cap hit of $17.412 million next season and a $30.383 million dead cap hit. In 2026, he will have a cap hit of $22.439 million but a dead cap of $19.984 per Spotrac.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This is great news for the Philadelphia Eagles as he had an excellent 2024 season, being the fifth-best offensive tackle according to his Pro Football Focus offensive grade (87.5). He had six penalties in 937 offensive snaps this year and did not allow a single sack.

What does Lane Johnson mean to the Philadelphia Eagles offense?

Lane Johnson is a significant contributor to the Philadelphia Eagles' success. He has been a Stallworth at the position, playing at least 15 games in the last three seasons and being an All-Pro in the previous four.

Johnson secures the edge for the offense to get going, often lined up across from the edge rusher and limiting the damage. As one of the best pass-blockers, he gives quarterback Jalen Hurts time to let plays develop downfield. He also allows Hurts to scramble or create running lanes for guys like running back Saquon Barkley to break a run out to the outside.

It will be challenging to replace Lane Johnson, but the Eagles do not need to worry about that this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.