Eagles’ Lane Johnson sends 5-word cheeky Super Bowl reference after proposing to GF Kelsey Holmer

Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson is not only celebrating a Super Bowl win but also his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Kelsey Holmer. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.
In the post, Johnson and Holmer are shown wearing matching white outfits and sharing a hug, with the engagement ring prominently visible.
Kelsey wrote, “Lots to celebrate” in the caption.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Johnson joined in on the fun by reposting the photo with a funny message:
“Now we both have rings!”
Quite a playful nod to both his Super Bowl win and Holmer's new engagement ring.
Apart from the repost on the Instagram post, the offensive tackle also commented under his new fiancée's social media update.
"MY FOREVER 😍," the Eagles star wrote.
Wives and girlfriends of other NFL stars also joined in with their well wishes.
Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer, commented,
"Awww congrats!!!!!🫶🏼🫶🏼"
Cooper DeJean's GF Steph Wilfawn wrote,
"Congrats 🤍🤍🥹🥹"
Jordan Mailata's wife Niki Ikahihifo commented,
"CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS WEDDING! Love you guys 💕"
Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch wrote,
"Wooooohoooooo!!! Congratulations!!"
A.J. Brown's GF Kelsey Nicole Riley wrote,
"CONGRATULATIONS! 💕💕😍 so happy for you!"
Kenny Pickett's wife, Amy commented,
"Omg congrats beautiful!!!"
In March 2022, Lane Johnson and Kelsey Holmes made their relationship public. Kelsey first posted a picture with Lane on Instagram and captioned it,
"Lake with my ❤️."
The couple's engagement news comes after they vacationed in Hawaii.
Kelsey Holmer sent a 3-word message as Lane Johnson won his second Super Bowl
Lane Johnson won his second Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, 2025. The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs with a big win, 40-22, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
This was a special moment for Johnson, who had already won his first Super Bowl back in 2018.
Three days later, Johnson's girlfriend, Kelsey Holmer shared a photo of them holding the Lombardi Trophy.
She wrote,
“SO SO Proud.”
Lane Johnson replied to her post with green heart emojis, which is the color of the Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.