"It backfired" - Eagles legend calls out Browns' decision to downplay Shedeur Sanders' draft value

Shedeur Sanders had been touted as a first-round quarterback in the 2025 draft despite all the purported issues surrounding him, from lack of talent to attitude problems. And then he slid to the fifth round - a downfall bigger than what future multiple-time MVP Aaron Rodgers experienced two decades ago.

But it has also apparently given him motivation: the Cleveland Browns reportedly want to give each of their quarterbacks an equal chance to prove themselves. And that was what former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy emphasized on Wednesday's episode of FS1's The Facility:

"You drafted a first-round QB in the 5th round to teach him a lesson, and it backfired."

During the NFLPA rookie premiere, Sanders was asked about the competition within the Browns' QB corps, which also includes fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and former divisional rivals Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. He downplayed any notions of hostility among them:

“Everybody’s cool. Outside the room, people try to pit us against each other, but inside the room, we know we’re one.”

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, meanwhile, has a new theory on his slide - he was an "afterthought" whom the Browns "did not clamor to get" (from 3:43 in the video below):

“They would have been perfectly fine if both of those guys landed with another team. They would not have been perfectly fine if Kenny Pickett had landed on football team. They would not have been perfectly fine if Dillon Gabriel had, either. Those are the two guys they wanted, and Joe and Shedeur are here for other reasons.”

Shedeur Sanders predicted to be among the most impactful rookies of 2025

The divisiveness over Shedeur Sanders has not ended after the draft, however. Some say he will surprisingly do very well; others say he will be exposed as at best a mediocre talent.

Bleacher Report's Damian Parson is among the latter, claiming that he will be among the most impactful rookies in the 2025 season - and not simply because of his popularity and marketability:

"Who the Browns' franchise QB will be is unknown, but Sanders has the most passing skill and potential on their roster to earn that title. The majority of Day 3 picks don't get the opportunity to take a prominent role in year one. Sanders is not a typical fifth-round pick and could become an immediate starter and impact player."

Team OTAs will continue until June 6. The offseason program ends with a mandatory minicamp from June 10 to 12.

