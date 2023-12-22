George Pickens could use a word or two from a future Hall of Famer when it comes to the antics he and others at his position show.

In 2004, the Philadelphia Eagles, wanting to give Donovan McNabb a high-caliber target, traded for future Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. While they reached the Super Bowl that season, their two stars feuded, and the wide receiver was waived after a regression in 2005.

Based on that experience, the long-retired multiple-time Pro Bowler has potentially poignant words for Pickens. Nabb recently defended not blocking for Jaylen Warren during the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss at the Indianapolis Colts, saying that he doesn't want to suffer a season-ending injury a la Tank Dell.

On his OutKick podcast The Five Spot with writer Armando Salguero, McNabb said that the youngster needs to learn humility to prevent an early unemployment:

"You're showing you're selfish and not playing for the team. He may be frustrated because he hasn't been getting the ball, so that to me shows that 1) you don't care, and 2) it's all about you. The next position that he'll be in will be out the door, I guarantee you that. You're on a rookie deal, they will cut you or trade you as fast as you think you'll catch the next slant.

"Is that well deserved? It probably is especially after that comment, in my eyes. He needs to learn how to grow up, how to be a professional."

Ryan Clark latest to address George Pickens situation, thinks Steelers' WR corps has had "cancer"

If his ever-increasing list of critics is an indication, George Pickens may well be the new public enemy number one in Pittsburgh and more particularly the Steelers.

Current coach Mike Tomlin, former coach Bill Cowher, former Super Bowl-winning guard Damien Woody and even Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver (and Pittsburgh-area native) Tyler Boyd are some of the most notable figures to call out the sophomore pass-catcher for his apparent lack of effort in helping out at plays.

Add former safety Ryan Clark to that list now. On NFL Live, he said that it's telling that Tomlin had to hold an extraordinary press conference to address the situation:

"He was only supposed to speak twice this week but stepped up to address this issue. When you lose, you should keep your mouth shut and get to work. There is no excuse for lack of effort; there’s no reason for not putting your all into the game.”

However, he also believes that it's part of a long-unsolved problem:

“From Antonio Brown to JuJu (Smith-Schuster) to Chase Claypool to Diontae (Johnson) to now George Pickens, there’s been a cancer in (the WR) room. I don’t know how it started. I don’t know if it’s coach (Mike) Tomlin’s ability or willingness to let you be authentically you.”

Despite his troubles, George Pickens is expected to start against the Bengals on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET.