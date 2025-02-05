Eagles legend drops bold score prediction for Super Bowl LIX showdown vs. Chiefs 

The Philadelphia Eagles have one goal in mind at Super Bowl LIX: Prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from accomplishing the historic hat trick.

They certainly have the tools to do so:

QB sneak master Jalen Hurts

2,000-yarder Saquon Barkley

A monstrous pass-catching trio of wideouts AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert

The most talented offensive line in the league

A rejuvenated defense led by first-time All-Pros and Pro Bowlers Jalen Carter and Zack Baun and rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean

But will it be enough to cause an upset? Former defensive end Chris Long, who won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles at the end of the 2017 season, said on Tuesday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show" that he foresaw his old team trying to prevent the game from being close and low-scoring.

Long said:

"If the Chiefs play this game the way they want to play it... possess the football going long drives... they're going to come out and say, 'Hey, we are what, 17 and million and one in one score games, like, let's keep this game close. We know how to win them.'

"If the scoring gets going, it's going to be hard for Kansas City to keep up. But the Eagles defense is much different than [what] they played last week against Buffalo. So I kind of think it's one of those deals where the Chiefs will try to keep this game lower scoring. And if they do that, I think they have a good chance," he added.

Eagles Super Bowl champion Chris Long discusses challenges of Super Bowl week

In the same podcast appearance, Long expounded on what players expect to feel and encounter when preparing for the Super Bowl, based on his experiences (he won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots):

"When you're on the road in the NFL with all the travel, everybody's on you," Long said. "And it's worse in the playoffs, but once you get there, you just want to [lie] down on your bed. It's quiet for a second before you go to meetings or whatever it is.

"I think the biggest [battle] outside the white lines is how you can get a group of very-routine-oriented players to feel like they're still in their routine on a week where nothing is normal," he added.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

