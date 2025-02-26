Eagles legend Jason Kelce breaks down why Philadelphia’s parades are in a league of their own

One of the many things Philadelphia does well is throw parades. That’s according to former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who recently attended one in celebration of his former team’s Super Bowl triumph.

On Wednesday’s episode of “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with his brother Travis, Jason talked about what this Super Bowl parade was like.

"It was absolutely electric. There’s something just incredible about sharing in a moment with that many people. Like millions of people are lining on street in Philadelphia and down at the art museum steps and it’s so apparent how much joy and pleasure this team was able to provide for an entire city," Kelce said at 5:19.

The Eagles won their second Super Bowl on Feb. 9, defeating Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, ending their run of two straight titles.

Jason described some of the things he saw at the parade this year.

"People are going crazy, you know. We’re seeing the buses and all the guys, and like Nolan Smith is having himself one hell of a day, and it was really fun to be a part of," he added at 6:45.

For Jason, the people of Philadelphia embraced this Eagles team, and it was a wonderful thing to see.

During the parade, Jason even got to have a moment with Eagles owner Jeffrey Luria and posed with the Lombardi Trophy.

The most special part of the parade

Jason Kelce experienced an exceptional parade in Philly after the Eagles upset the New England Patriots in 2018. Seemingly, the whole city was on hand to take part in that ceremony as the franchise celebrated its first Super Bowl championship.

That feeling of winning it for the first time and seeing players finally get a victory parade this time around was the most special part for Jason about this year’s festivities.

"It was really great for a lot of the people in the organization. For everybody, but like especially people that haven’t had one yet and all of a sudden they get that," Jason added at 7:41.

Jason was a part of the Eagles team that lost the Super Bowl in 2023 in heartbreaking fashion to the Chiefs on a late field goal.

Jalen Hurts was among the big stars of that defeat. He finally got his first ring this season and won Super Bowl MVP along the way.

