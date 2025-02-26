Eagles legend Jason Kelce claims Philadelphia's parades are in a league of their own

Former Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce claimed Philadelphia does parades better than any other city. The city recently held a parade for the Eagles' Super Bowl win.

Philadelphia dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win the Super Bowl. After the win, the city of Philadelphia went crazy, and it continued until the parade ended.

Kelce said the city knows the exact route to undertake and how to do parades to keep it fun for everyone in attendance and for the players.

"Philadelphia knows how to do parades. There's a few things they know how to do extremely well. Parades is one of them," Kelce said on his podcast on Wednesday. "Whether it's a members parade or a parade after an Eagles Super Bowl, it was absolutely electric."

Despite this being Kelce's first year of retirement, he still is a fan favorite for Eagles fans and he even attended the parade. Kelce got the fans going as many still view him as a big part of the team.

The Eagles have now won two Super Bowls in franchise history.

Eagles celebrate Super Bowl win during parade

During the parade, players got off buses to walk the streets and celebrate alongside fans. The parade took place on Feb. 14 and lasted over three hours, including players' speeches at the end.

During the ceremony, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni credited the fans for the win and said they are a big part of the team.

"This team is special," Sirianni said, via ESPN. "We can't be great without the greatness of others, and that certainly applies to our fans."

Brandon Graham, who said he would retire at the end of the year, was the star of the parade as the fans went crazy for his speech. He also left the door open for a potential return.

"I'm so happy you didn't have to go through a nail-biter game," Graham said. "It's about us being gritty. We're going to stay gritty... I'm so thankful for my kids, my family. So thankful to be a part of this organization. You guys made me what I am today.

"Only problem I have with this season is that it's over. We getting ready for next year."

The Eagles have the best odds to win the Super Bowl next season at +650.

