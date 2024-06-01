Recently retired Eagles legend Jason Kelce is living out this new chapter of his life with the same vim that he used to bring on the football field. After his antics that ranged from shirtless to with a sword, he is now giving fans reason to believe that he might be the coolest user of social media as well.

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, made a quip that it looked like Jason Kelce did not wash his legs or feet. To which the former Eagles center replied:

"What kind of weirdo washes their feet…."

Jason Kelce's phrasing mirrors some of the latest controversies in the NFL world

Jason Kelce kept the banter going and posted another tweet, writing:

"All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin."

The phrasing of the above post was funny not just because of the views it conveyed, but also because of the way it was written. Harrison Butker, his younger brother Travis Kelce's teammate, recently made some comments at a commencement speech where he gave advice to young women in the face of what he said were "diabolical lies" that they had been fed.

The dig at "Big Soap" was also hilarious since many people have been railing against Big Pharma for some time. One of the main protagonists for it has been New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who accused Travis Kelce of being influenced by Pfizer when the tight end cut an ad for the vaccine manufacturer. Jason Kelce's invocation of a similar term was, therefore, quite opportune.

After his retirement, the Eagles great has been mostly visible through the "New Heights" podcast that he does with his brother. He needs to be tuned into whatever is the latest thing in the NFL world to keep it interesting. And his candor with the fans and his direct engagement with even those who might not agree with him makes him even more popular.

One expects Jason Kelce will be a Hall-of-Famer one day. But if getting into Canton was a popularity contest, he would be in today. His overall popularity and how he seems to be universally liked by supporters of every single team would count in his favor.