Eagles legend Jason Kelce lands new ESPN job in retirement

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from football last month. Since putting down his cleats, the world has been awaiting his next move. Per reports, the former Philadelphia Eagles center will have a desk job at ESPN.

Picked by the Eagles in the sixth round at the 2011 NFL draft, Kelce forever revolutionized the position of a center. His 13 years of service with the Eagles have made him a fan favorite at the Lincoln Financial Field. Now the elder brother of Travis Kelce will have a regular spot on television.

Jason Kelce has won the hearts of NFL fans and on the back of his successful podcast, ‘New Heights,’ with his brother. Many media houses were interested in hiring the 2018 Super Bowl winner, per The Athletic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Jason, 36, has been interested in media and drew interest from NBC, CBS, and Amazon, among others… the Disney upfronts are two weeks away and Kelce is likely to be a part of it.” - @jasrifootball

Expand Tweet

According to the report, Kelce will be a part of ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown,’ a show that reviews the weekend games and previews Monday games. Kelce has done that on his weekly podcast for the past two seasons.

As per the report, ESPN has not made comments regarding the story.

The future of 'New Heights'

The Kelce brothers have landed big-time gigs, with Travis set to host “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” with Amazon. Meanwhile, Jason Kelce is set to share the star-studded desk at ESPN. Many fans must wonder what lies in the future for the ‘New Heights’ podcast.

The podcast has been super successful. Earlier this month, a source close to the Kelce brothers revealed its future.

“All the stars are aligned for New Heights to become one of the best podcasts in the next few years," The insider said, via The Sun. "One thing is for sure - it's going to make the brothers richer too.”

According to the insider, the podcast will be worth $90-$100 million by 2024. It is doubtful that the duo will quit the podcast instead of taking it to new heights.