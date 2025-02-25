Eagles legend Lane Johnson makes feelings known on Packers' attempt to ban 'Tush Push' play

The Philadelphia Eagles under Jalen Hurts have completely revolutionized how quarterbacks are used in games with the sneak, or "Tush Push," as it is more famously called. And one of the play's most important enablers on the Eagles has nothing but ridicule for the latest and most significant attempt to get it banned for the 2025 season.

Ad

On Monday, multiple reporters, including The Athletic's Dianna Russini, revealed that the Green Bay Packers were the team that had petitioned the NFL's competition committee to ban the widely divisive Eagles running play. Upon seeing the news, multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson had a simple response to it - a cry-laughing emoji:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was seconded in this notion by former safety and fellow Super Bowl winner Ryan Clark, who called the proposal "dumb" and "soft" on ESPN's NFL Live:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"'Oh, we can't stop it. Our defensive tackles aren't tough enough. Our linebackers get hurt.' Shut the hell up and bow your neck. Somebody get physical and stop the play... It's like everything else in sports: If you don't have the personnel to do it, you actually don't do it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sean McDermott reveals reservations about Eagles' tush push amidst ban proposal

Meanwhile, Sean McDermott, whose Buffalo Bills have also been a top quarterback sneak team in the league under Josh Allen, revealed that he had his own doubts about the viability and longevity of the play. Speaking to reporters during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine, the head coach, who is also himself a member of the competition committee, said:

Ad

"To me, there's always been an injury risk with that play, and I've expressed that opinion for the last couple of years or so... So, I just feel like the health and safety of our players has to be at the top of our game. It's just that play to me has always been."

Ad

He continued:

"We do it a little bit different than other teams. One team in particular, who does it a certain way... there's just so much force behind that player, but... you make No. 1 always everything we do, fundamentals, what we teach technique, in this case, what we ask our players to do, health and safety No. 1."

The topic is expected to dominate the owners' meetings in late March, just as the dynamic kickoff and hip-drop tackle did almost a year ago, according to EVP of football operations Troy Vincent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.