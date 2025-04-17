Eagles named perfect fit for 5'10", 198-pound star college WR in Round 2 of 2025 NFL draft 

The Philadelphia Eagles are eyeing Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo as a potential Round 2 steal in the 2025 NFL draft, and for good reason. Restrepo was highlighted by Pro Football Focus (PFF) as the ideal Day 2 target for Philadelphia, thanks to his elite college production and a skill set tailor-made for the Eagles’ offense.

Despite lacking prototypical size or elite speed, the 5-foot-10, 198-pound Restrepo offers something Philly needs: a savvy slot receiver to work underneath and complement star wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Even with Brown and Smith dominating outside, the Eagles still lack a reliable third receiving option. The trade for former first-round pick Jahan Dotson in 2024 didn’t pan out as hoped, leaving the slot up for grabs.

Restrepo thrives in the slot with quickness in tight spaces and excellent body control, backed by a 99th-percentile PFF grade against single coverage last season. His sharp route-running could give quarterback Jalen Hurts a trusty target on critical downs.

Philadelphia’s unique offensive scheme under coach Nick Sirianni emphasizes quick reads and yards. That approach plays right into Restrepo’s strengths as a catch-and-run specialist who routinely turned short throws into first downs at Miami.

Restrepo also set the school’s career records for receptions and receiving yards and earned second-team All-American honors in 2024 with 69 catches, 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.

2025 NFL draft prospect Xavier Restrepo’s production and skill set suit Philadelphia Eagles

Just like former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman, Restrepo has shown a knack for finding ways to get open despite modest physical tools. He runs crisp routes, boasts strong hands and rarely drops the football (just two drops on 95 targets in 2024).

Restrepo is fearless over the middle and willing to absorb contact. While he won’t blow by defenders with pure speed, the Eagles don’t need him to, as in-form receivers Brown and Smith handle the deep threats. Instead, Restrepo can do the dirty work underneath to keep the chains moving.

The Eagles aren't looking for another field stretcher or gadget player; they need a sure-handed route technician, which is exactly what Restrepo is. If Philadelphia lands Xavier Restrepo in Round 2, it will fill its lingering WR3 void with a player built to thrive alongside Brown and Smith.

Do you think the Philadelphia Eagles should draft Xavier Restrepo in the 2025 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

