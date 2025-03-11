Eagles OT Lane Johnson sends 2-word message as team trades C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston Texans

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Eagles star offensive tackle Lane Johnson took to the social media platform X to discuss some of the organization's moves in the free agency period so far.

Johnson kept it short and praised the moves Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has made this offseason.

However, the post is quite surprising, given that the Eagles have lost numerous key defensive pieces over the past few days, many of which were crucial in their Super Bowl 59 win last campaign.

Johnson made clear that he fully supported Roseman and his decisions this offseason.

"Howie SZN 👀"

The social media post was released on the same day as insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the Eagles were trading safety CJ Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 6th-round pick to the Houston Texans. This is in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a 2026 5th-round selection.

"Trade! The #Eagles are sending standout S CJ Gardner-Johnson to the #Texans for first-round G Kenyon Green, per me and @MikeGarafolo. It’s a Green and a 2026 5th for CJGJ and a 2026 6th. Another intriguing piece to the Houston back end, while Philly adds OL depth."

The Philadelphia Eagles defense will look very different next season

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter took to X after the news of the Gardner-Johnson trade to show how many key defensive players the Eagles have lost by means of either a release, a trade or in free agency.

As he notes, Philly has now lost defensive end Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback Darius Slay, cornerback James Bradberry, and Gardner-Johnson this offseason.

"The Eagles defense now has lost… 🏈Josh Sweat: Will sign with Arizona. 🏈Milton Williams: Will sign with New England. 🏈Isaiah Rodgers: Will sign with Minnesota. 🏈Darius Slay: Expected to be cut 🏈James Bradberry: Expected to be cut 🏈CJ Gardner Johnson: Traded to Houston"

In the Eagles' Super Bowl 59 win earlier in the year, Sweat had six total tackles and 2.5 sacks, Williams had four total tackles and two sacks. Rodgers, Slay and Gardner-Johnson played shut-down defense in the secondary.

Though the Eagles' defense still has elite talents in Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean, Zack Baun and Quinyon Mitchell, the unit will undoubtedly look different next season.

