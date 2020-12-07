Eagles at Packers score/results: Who won the NFL game on Sunday?

=

The Green Bay Packers continued their march towards the NFC’s overall top seed as they soundly defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday by a final score of 30-16.

With the victory, the Packers improved to an impressive 9-3 record, while the Eagles dropped to 3-8-1, and their hopes of staying in contention for the NFC East took a massive blow.

The Packers’ stars are about as reliable a group as you’ll find in the NFL. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones usually find a way to make their mark each and every week. Rodgers played a very crisp game against a respected Eagles defense and sustained an emerging rapport with Packers tight end Robert Tonyan.

Tonyan came into the game tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns by a tight end, and caught another scoring pass on Sunday.

Not to be outdone, Adams made several spectacular plays in this game, including hauling in a clutch catch from Rodgers in the third quarter that flipped field position and put an early nail in the Eagles’ coffin. The superstar WR was also an integral part of NFL history on Sunday, as he caught Rodgers’ 400th career touchdown pass.

Rodgers is only the seventh quarterback in NFL history with at least 400 TD passes, and is the fastest to reach that milestone.

Last but certainly not least, RB Aaron Jones put the finishing touches on the game for Green Bay in the final frame, when the Eagles were hanging around and threatening to take it down to the wire. With just over 2 minutes to go, Jones took the handoff the distance, for a cherry on top 77 yard touchdown. He made several moves in the open field down the sideline to finish off the run.

Eagles bench Carson Wentz vs. Packers

Meanwhile, the Eagles had an interesting storyline evolve during the game, but one that was not entirely surprising. Starting QB Carson Wentz has been struggling for the majority of the season, and that ineffective play continued against the Packers, as he was not able to lead the offense into the end zone.

Philadelphia decided to bench Wentz and play rookie second round selection Jalen Hurts, in hopes that it would give the team a lift against the Packers. Hurts’ athleticism and willingness to get first downs with his legs was a positive development for the Eagles offense.

The former University of Alabama and Oklahoma Sooners star recorded his first NFL touchdown pass, finding Greg Ward for a score in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles some life.

It will be fascinating to see whether Philadelphia goes back to Wentz next week, or if Hurts will make his first professional start.