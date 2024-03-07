The 2024 NFL free agency period is set to officially open in less than a week on March 13 with the new league year. The franchise tag deadline has already passed and many teams have already begun making cuts from their rosters.

While this is an eventful time of every offseason, this year has been particularly surprising with how many star players are expected to be available. Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Darius Slay is one of the many people around the NFL that has apparently taken notice of this developing situation.

He recently commented about it from his personal X account, stating:

"It’s crazy right now.. in my 11yrs of playing. I never saw this many great players get released."

Slay's quoted comment was in response to a post from former Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs, who was recently released ahead of the 2024 NFL free agency period.

Diggs was also commenting on the state of the free agent class after the announcement that Denver Broncos' star defender Justin Simmons is being cut during the offseason.

Diggs had said:

"This sh*t crazy! No loyalty for anything or anybody in this league! Dude has been All Pro and Pro Bowler consistently and a staple of Denver!! What’s really going on with this exodus on safeties??"

Quandre Diggs and Darius Slay are correct that the 2024 NFL free agency class is filled with quality safeties, but that isn't the only position that appears to be stacked.

Several top players around the league are expected to be available this year and not just those on expiring contracts. Teams have seemingly started a trend of cutting star players, likely for salary cap reasons, this year.

2024 NFL Free Agency: Most high-profile cuts so far

Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons

The 2024 NFL free agency class was already appearing to be strong with many star players on expiring contracts and without a franchise tag. A recent trend of cuts has elevated the potential options to another level, with more unexpected stars now scheduled to become free agents.

Here are some of the biggest names that are reportedly being cut during the 2024 NFL offseason:

Russell Wilson

Alexander Mattison

Jonnu Smith

Justin Simmons

Jordan Poyer

Jamal Adams

Tre'Davious White

Xavien Howard

JC Jackson

Kevin Byard

Quandre Diggs

Eddie Jackson

Jerome Baker

Rayshawn Jenkins

Darious Williams

Shaq Barrett

Emmanuel Ogbah

Lawrence Guy

Eric Kendricks